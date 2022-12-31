South Sioux City girl's wrestling team captures Winnebago invitational

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The South Sioux City girl's wrestling team won the team championship at the Winnebago Lady Indian Invite.

The Cardinals tallied 185 points in the 30-team field. Norfolk finished second with 117.points. Other Journal circulation area teams, their places and point totals included: 15. West Point-Beemer (47); 16. Winnebago (45); 22. Wayne (28); 26. Wakefield (22).

South Sioux City crowned three individual champions: Gloria Flores at 100 pounds; Yohaly Quinones at 155 pounds; and Melissa De La Torre at 235 pounds. Avani Wilkie of Winnebago won the title at 145 pounds

Individual varsity places for Journal circulation area teams are below:

100 pounds

1st place match: Gloria Flores (South Sioux City) 16-2 won by fall over Nattlie Hull (Scribner-Snyder) 10-4 (Fall 1:23)

105 pounds

3rd place match: Madelynn Bohnet (South Sioux City) won by fall over Sofia Blanco (Fremont Girls)

115 pounds

5th place match: Koral Carrillo-Paniagua (South Sioux City) won by fall over Cloe Mandel (West Point-Beemer)

125 pounds

1st place match: Alexis Pehrson (Yutan Girls) won in fall over Jaycee Bruns (Wayne)

3rd place match: Micah McGillivray (Stanton) won by fall over Adilene Delgadillo (South Sioux City)

140 pounds

5th place match: Marleen Alamillo (South Sioux City) won by fall over Ava Chohon (ONeill)

145 pounds

1st place match: Avani Wilkie (Winnebago) won by fall over Stephanie Olivarez (South Sioux City)

155 pounds

1st place match: Yohaly Quinones (South Sioux City) won by fall over Piper Zatechka (Omaha Westside)

190 pounds

3rd place match: Morgan Lantaff (Harrisburg) won by medical forfeit over Jackie Zamora (South Sioux City)

5th place match: Darian Earth (Winnebago) won by fall over Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley)

235 pounds

1st place match: Melissa De La Torre (South Sioux City) won by fall over Julissa Guerrero (Fremont Girls) 12-3

3rd place match: Ashanti Dillard (Norfolk) won by medical forfeit over Caitlyn Sohm (South Sioux City)