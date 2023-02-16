Two weeks ago, South Sioux City also qualified seven girls for this weekend's Class B state tournament, which also starts Thursday in Omaha.

The state qualifers include: Gloria Flores (100): Madelynn Bohnet (105); Koral Carrillo-Paniagua (110); Selena Zamora (135); Yohaly Quinones (155): Jackie Zamora (190); and Melissa De La Torre (235).

De La Torre, Quinones and Selena Zamora are returning state champs.

Last year. the Cardinals also won the inaugural Nebraska State Activities girls state team title.