CORALVILLE, Iowa -- The clap of the referee's hand to the mat Friday night culminated another undefeated season and state championship for Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt.

But this one, she admitted, was even better than the last.

After the referee raised her hand to the cheers of a sold-out crowd at the Xtream Arena, the 235-pound wrestler raced over to the edge of the mat and jumped into head coach Dave Storm's arms, giving him a bear hug.

"I loved it. I had to have some kind of back support," Storm quipped.

Huckfelt wasn't done. The junior ran around the arena, jumped a barrier and climbed the stairs to near the top of the arena, where she embraced her mother Nicky.

If that scene seemed similar, well, it was.

Last year, as a sophomore, Huckfelt won the 235-pound crown at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Official Association girls’ state tournament. Afterwards, Huckfelt hugged Storm and raced into the stands to hug her mom.

Before this week's inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls wrestling tournament, Nicky Huckfelt reminded her daughter of that jubilant celebration.

She said, 'You have to do it again this year, no matter what," Olivia laughed. "I knew I had to hug my coach and run up to my mom. I had to hug everybody on the team too."

With her pin of Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs in the championship match Friday night, Huckfelt finished the season a perfect 45-0.

"It’s just crazy to think I did this," she said. "Last year, I was undefeated too. But it’s way different with a state-sanctioned tournament. The competition is way, way different. "It's the best of the best down here."

Unlike other IGHSAU-sanctioned sports, girl wrestlers compete in a single class, regardless of enrollment.

Two other Northwest Iowa girls wrestled for state titles, but came up short Friday night.

Riverside Molly Allen (Riverside, Oakland) capped a 32-0 season with a fall over Sioux City North's Molly Sek at 115 pounds.

While Sek's bid for a state title came up short, the junior took solace in all that she accomplished during Iowa's first sanctioned all-girls wrestling tournament.

"I made history of being part of the finals for Sioux City and I'm just super proud of that," Sek said. "That's something that I'll never, ever forget, making my community, my family and my parents proud."

West Lyon's Jana TerWee, the No. 1 seed at 190 pounds, lost in the-190 pound finals, 1-0, Nevada's Mackenzie Arends in a hard-fought match that went into overtime.

Three other area wrestlers secured medals by placing in the top eight or higher.

Ridge View juniors Tatum Shepherd and Izzy Deeds both won fifth place matches Friday night. After getting popped in the nose in her semifinal match, Shepherd bounced back to pin Adessa Leibfried of Bellevue to secure fifth.

Shepherd, who said she briefly considered not wrestling in the fifth place match, said her nose started to bleed again against Leibfried.

"I'm really glad I ended it the way that I did with a win. I was kind of sad after my semifinal match because my goal was to win the state tournament but not everything goes as planned," said Shepherd, who recorded her 100th career high school victory at regionals in Sioux City last month.

Deeds, who won the championship at last year's IWCOA state tournament, placed fifth after winning a 6-3 decision over Lauren Luzum of Decorah.

"I'm glad I placed where I did, but I would have liked to have been a little higher," she said. "I’m just glad I was able to get the opportunity."

Earlier in the day, Spencer's Shaylee Sutherland placed seventh at 135 pounds. Sutherland, 42-8, won by fall over Benton Community's Lizzy Wolf, 39-12.

Sek, 34-4, moved into the championship match at 115 pounds after winning two more matches Friday. In the quarterfinals, Sek upset No. 2 seed Adison Musser of Anamosa, recording a fall at 1:42. Musser, a junior, came into the match with a 44-2 record.

In the semifinals, Sek won a technical fall over West Liberty's Silvia Garcia-Vasquez.

In the finals, Sek faced a nemesis in the No. 1 seeded Allen, who also defeated her in championship match in Region 2 at the Tyson Events Center on Jan. 27. Allen, 26-0, dominated the regional match, winning by technical fall, 20-4.

On Friday night, Allen won by fall at 4:43.

"She's got really good talent," Sek said of Allen. But she vowed to work even harder in a bid to turn the tables the next time they would happen to meet.

"I have a lot of things to work on," she said. "Next year, I'm ready to come back and not be a runner up any more, but be a state champion."

Earlier in the day, TerWee, 21-1, won by a 4-0 decision over Spencer's Kaylee Nachtigal in the quarterfinals, and recorded a fall over Rachel Eddy of Independence in the semi-finals

Huckfelt, 44-0 won by fall over Boone's Clara Carpenter in the quarterfinals and by fall over Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum in the semi-finals.

Ridge View's Shepherd and Deeds both lost in the semifinals and then in the consolation semi-final round.

Wilton's Hannah Rogers, 32-7, pulled out a tight 9-7 decision over Shepherd, 47-4, in the semi-finals. Shepherd, then lost in the consolation semi-finals by fall to Ames' Alexis Winkey, 30-6.

Deeds, 23-3, lost in a 145-pound semi-final by fall to Logan-Magnolia's Nancy Bowman, 28-7. The junior then lost a tight 3-1 decision to Gilbert's Alex Harswick, 32-5, in a consolation semifinal.

Below are the latest results involving Journal circulation wrestlers at the girls state tournament.

100

Cons. Round 2 - Hailey Kemper (Fort Madison) 20-10 won by fall over Olivya Mack (East Sac County) 17-14 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Isabel Ekchan (Ridge View) 24-14 won by decision over Aroura Preston (Spirit Lake Park) 20-8 (Dec 9-8)

Cons. Round 3 - Elizabeth Elliott (Newton) 20-5 won by fall over Isabel Ekchan (Ridge View) (Fall 1:16)

105

Cons. Round 2 - Chloe Sheffield (Decorah) 26-8 won by fall over Emerson Kelderman (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 15-9 (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Alexis Kolbet (Osage) 30-23 won by decision over Keira Hessenius (LeMars) 34-3 (Dec 5-4)

110

Cons. Round 2 - Morgan Krall (Independence) 38-19 won by decision over Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 23-13 (Dec 7-6)

115

1st place match: Molly Allen (Riverside, Oakland) 31-0, over Molly Sek (Sioux City North) 34-5, (Fall 4:43)

Quarterfinal - Molly Sek won by fall over Adison Musser (Anamosa) 44-2 (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal - Molly Sek won by tech fall over Silvia Garcia-Vasquez (West Liberty) 31-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-4))

120

Cons. Round 2 - Ava Scranton (Anamosa) 43-12 won by fall over Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 37-13 (Fall 3:05)

Cons. Round 2 - Lexa Rozevink (Ames) 34-4 won by fall over Cora Schut (Sioux Center) 18-10 (Fall 0:43)

125

1st place match: Tatum Shepherd (Ridge View) 48-4, over Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) 32-8, (Fall 3:26)

Quarterfinal - Tatum Shepherd (Ridge View) 47-4 won by fall over Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) 32-7 (Fall 0:29)

Semifinal - Hannah Rogers (Wilton) 32-3 won by decision over Tatum Shepherd (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Semi - Alexis Winkey (Ames) 30-6 won by fall over Tatum Shepherd (Fall 1:11

135

Quarterfinal - Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) 36-2 won by major decision over Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) 42-8 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 4 - Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) 42-8 won by fall over Annaliese Arciniega (Osage) 39-18 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 5 - Dana Cleveland (Ankeny) 39-5 won by decision over Shaylee Sutherland (Dec 8-6)

7th place match: Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) over Lizzy Wolf (Benton Community) 39-12 (Fall 1:30)

140

Cons. Round 2 - Kaydence Boorn (Wilton) 29-7 won by decision over Eunice Reyna Yoc (MOC-Floyd Valley) 21-10 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Emily Watters (Anamosa) 46-10 won by fall over Avery Ballis (Okoboji/HMS) 15-6 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Andelyn Cabalka (East Buchanan) 51-6 won by fall over Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 23-8 (Fall 0:44)

145

5th place match: Isabella Deeds (Ridge View) 24-3, over Lauren Luzum (Decorah) 31-13, (Dec 6-3)

Quarterfinal - Isabella Deeds (Ridge View) 23-3 won by fall over Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia) 28-7 (Fall 3:39)

Semifinal - Emma Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 38-0 won by fall over Isabella Deeds (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Semi - Alex Harswick (Gilbert) 32-5 won by decision over Isabella Deeds (Dec 3-1)

155

Cons. Round 2 - Saydey Scholbrock (Crestwood, Cresco) 30-13 won by fall over Kasee Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley) 16-7 (Fall 5:58)

170

Quarterfinal - Libby Dix (Mount Vernon) 41-1 won by decision over Louise Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) 23-4 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Maya Fritz (Dallas Center-Grimes) 37-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Louise Meyer (UTB 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Addaly Miller (MOC-Floyd Valley) 19-7 won by decision over Rori Cook (Boone) 26-18 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Addaly Miller won by major decision over Daynia Werner (Ridge View) 30-8 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Round 4 - Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) 44-2 won by fall over Addaly Miller (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Daynia Werner (Ridge View) 30-8 won by fall over Ellie Callahan (Mid-Prairie) 28-14 (Fall 2:41)

190

1st place match: Mackenzie Arends (Nevada) 38-2, over Jana TerWee (West Lyon) 21-2, (UTB 1-0)

Quarterfinal - Jana TerWee won by decision over Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer) 39-8 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal - Jana TerWee (West Lyon) 21-1 won by fall over Rachel Eddy (Independence) 30-3 (Fall 7:30)

Cons. Round 4 - Kamryn Steines (Decorah) 27-7 won by decision over Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer) (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Chloe Heefner (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 35-9 won by fall over Maya Waldo (Ridge View) 24-20 (Fall 2:33)

235

1st place match: Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) 45-0, over Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 3:26)

Quarterfinal - Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) 44-0 won by fall over Clara Carpenter (Boone) 26-9 (Fall 1:12)

Semifinal - Olivia Huckfelt won by fall over Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley) 25-10 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaylee De Jong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) 16-7 won by fall over Ellen Gerlock (S.W.A.T. Valkyrie) 30-6 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 3 - Kaylee De Jong won by fall over Ciera Hutton-Spieker (Interstate 35) 22-5 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 4 - Alyson Krum (East Buchanan) 43-9 won by fall over Kaylee De Jong (Fall 2:08)