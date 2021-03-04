SPORTS BRIEFS: Damek Tomscha signs with Minnesota Twins

SIOUX CITY — Damek Tomscha has a new home for 2021.
Tomscha, a North High School graduate, announced Wednesday that he has signed with the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins purchased the rights from the Sioux Falls Canaries, pending a physical.
Tomscha spent last summer playing in Sioux Falls. He led the Canaries with 49 RBIs in 55 games.
The former Stars standout also played in Melbourne over the winter, where he helped the Aces win the Australian Baseball League title.
Several Coyote men earn Summit League Awards
The Summit League announced its end of the season basketball awards on Thursday. Coaches, media and sports information directors selected the winners ahead of this week’s Summit League Tournament.
Redshirt-sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit was named Newcomer of the Year, and head coach Todd Lee was named Coach of the Year. Plitzuweit was named to both the All-League first team and the all-Newcomer team, and senior Stanley Umude joined Plitzuweit on the first team. Junior Xavier Fuller received honorable mention.
Lee, in his third season at the helm, earned his first career Summit League Coach of the Year honor. The Yotes returned one starter from a season ago and welcomed in 11 newcomers this season. After a 2-6 non-conference season, the Yotes reeled off nine straight conference victories, the most since joining the conference.
Plitzuweit, from Vermillion, South Dakota, was the second-highest scorer in Summit League play, averaging 21.4 points per game. He also ranked third in assists (3.9/g) and was the top free-throw shooter, sinking 76-of-79 attempts in league play (96.2 percent).
Umude, from San Antonio, Texas, earned a spot on the all-league teams for the third straight season, including his second career first-team honors. Fuller is from Mesa, Arizona.
South Dakota is the No. 2 seed in this week's Summit League Tournament and opens play at 8:45 p.m. Saturday against seventh-seeded Western Illinois.
Oral Roberts sophomore Max Abmas earned Summit League Player of the Year honors. Other award winners were: Defensive Player of the Year, Brandon McKissic, Kansas City; Sixth Man of the Year, Grant Nelson, North Dakota State; Freshman of the Year, Tyree Ihenacho, North Dakota.
Besides Abmas, Umude and Plitzuweit, the All-League first team includes Rocky Kreuser of NDSU, Kevin Obanor of Oral Roberts, and Baylor Scheierman of SDSU.
USD women’s ‘Big Three’ highlight Summit awards
Three South Dakota seniors received all-league recognition from the coaches, media and sports information directors who selected The Summit League women’s basketball awards announced Thursday.
Senior Hannah Sjerven repeated as the Summit’s Defensive Player of the Year and all-Summit first team. Senior Chloe Lamb joined her on the league’s first team, and senior Liv Korngable was named to the all-Summit second team. Freshman Maddie Krull was named to the league’s all-newcomer team.
Sjerven hails from Rogers, Minnesota. She extends South Dakota’s streak to four years of earning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year nod and becomes the first Coyote to win it twice. She also repeats as an all-Summit first team honoree.
Lamb, from Onida, South Dakota, moves up to the all-league first team after earning second-team honors as a junior. Korngable, from Rochester, Minnesota, earns all-league recognition for the first time. Krull is from Omaha, Nebraska.
South Dakota is the No. 2 seed in this week’s Summit League Tournament and opens play at 2:45 p.m. Saturday against seventh-seeded Oral Roberts.
Myah Selland of South Dakota State earned Summit League Player of the Year honors, and SDSU's Aaron Johnston was named Coach of the Year. Other award winners were: Sixth Woman of the Year, Ravon Nero, Kansas City; Newcomer of the Year, Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State; Freshman of the Year, Tierney Coleman, Oral Roberts.
Besides Selland, Sjerven and Lamb, the All-League first team includes Kansas City's Naomie Alnatas, and SDSU's Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin.