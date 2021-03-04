SPORTS BRIEFS: Damek Tomscha signs with Minnesota Twins

SIOUX CITY — Damek Tomscha has a new home for 2021.

Tomscha, a North High School graduate, announced Wednesday that he has signed with the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins purchased the rights from the Sioux Falls Canaries, pending a physical.

Tomscha spent last summer playing in Sioux Falls. He led the Canaries with 49 RBIs in 55 games.

The former Stars standout also played in Melbourne over the winter, where he helped the Aces win the Australian Baseball League title.

Several Coyote men earn Summit League Awards

The Summit League announced its end of the season basketball awards on Thursday. Coaches, media and sports information directors selected the winners ahead of this week’s Summit League Tournament.

Redshirt-sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit was named Newcomer of the Year, and head coach Todd Lee was named Coach of the Year. Plitzuweit was named to both the All-League first team and the all-Newcomer team, and senior Stanley Umude joined Plitzuweit on the first team. Junior Xavier Fuller received honorable mention.