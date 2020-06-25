SPORTS BRIEFS: David Nurse to hold camp at The Arena

David Nurse to host camp at The Arena
SIOUX CITY -- David Nurse, a former NBA shooting coach for the Brooklyn Nets, will host a basketball camp at The Arena on July 20-21. Nurse is a current NBA development and life coach. He has worked with more than 150 NBA players.
As the Nets shooting coach in 2016, the team went from the third-worst three-point shooting percentage to best in the league.
Nurse played college basketball at Western Illinois and played professionally in Europe. Nurse few up in Iowa.
Nurse will be coaching Team Money in the TBT tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament will take place from July 4-12.
The camp at The Arena will be for boys and girls in grades 4-7 and will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For boys and girls in grades 8-12, the camp will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is $85 and includes both days. Participants will also received 30 day in-depth NBA development workout plan, NBA optimization nutrition/sleep/training tools and 1/2 pivot and go book.
If a camper can beat Nurse in three-point contest, the camper will win tickets to an NBA game of their choice.
You can register for this camp at thearenasiouxcity.com.
Hubbard Park information sought
A group is compling information about the history of Hubbard Park since 1940. The group is having a tough time getting decent information about teams and players that played at Hubbard Park from the 1950's through the mid-to-late 1960's.
If any readers have information that they could provide to the group, especially about teams and players from 1950 to the late 1960's, contact Delbert Christensen at 319-270-7382 or at dchris3531@hotmail.com.
Twins sign first-round pick
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed first baseman Aaron Sabato on Tuesday to a deal that included a $2.75 million bonus for the first-round draft pick from North Carolina.
Sabato was taken with the 27th overall pick earlier this month. He signed for about $180,000 above the value for his draft slot assigned by Major League Baseball.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Sabato set a Tar Heels freshman record with 18 home runs in 2019. As a sophomore in the virus-shortened 2020 season, Sabato batted .292 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 22 walks in 19 games.
Last week, the Twins signed Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie, their second-round pick, and Marco Raya, a high school right-hander from Laredo, Texas, they picked in the fourth round.
Cubs sign three draft picks
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finalized minor league deals with three more draft picks on Thursday, including second-round selection Burl Carraway.
Left-hander Luke Little and right-hander Koen Moreno also signed their contracts. Little was selected in the fourth round and Moreno went in the fifth.
Carraway received a $1,050,000 signing bonus. Little got $492,700, and Moreno's bonus was $900,000.
The Cubs announced first-round pick Ed Howard's deal on Monday. Jordan Nwogu, an outfielder from the University of Michigan who went in the third round at No. 88 overall, is the only unsigned pick for Chicago from this year's amateur draft.
The 21-year-old Carraway went 6-2 with 11 saves and a 2.47 ERA in his final two seasons at Dallas Baptist. The lefty has a big fastball and might be able to help the Cubs out of their bullpen very soon.
The 6-foot-8 Little struck out 86 in 44 1/3 innings in two seasons at San Jacinto College North, but he also walked 39. Moreno was a prep star at Panther Creek High School in North Carolina, compiling a 1.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings as a junior in 2019.
