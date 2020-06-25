SPORTS BRIEFS: David Nurse to hold camp at The Arena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Nurse to host camp at The Arena

SIOUX CITY -- David Nurse, a former NBA shooting coach for the Brooklyn Nets, will host a basketball camp at The Arena on July 20-21. Nurse is a current NBA development and life coach. He has worked with more than 150 NBA players.

As the Nets shooting coach in 2016, the team went from the third-worst three-point shooting percentage to best in the league.

Nurse played college basketball at Western Illinois and played professionally in Europe. Nurse few up in Iowa.

Nurse will be coaching Team Money in the TBT tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The tournament will take place from July 4-12.

The camp at The Arena will be for boys and girls in grades 4-7 and will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For boys and girls in grades 8-12, the camp will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The cost is $85 and includes both days. Participants will also received 30 day in-depth NBA development workout plan, NBA optimization nutrition/sleep/training tools and 1/2 pivot and go book.

If a camper can beat Nurse in three-point contest, the camper will win tickets to an NBA game of their choice.

You can register for this camp at thearenasiouxcity.com.