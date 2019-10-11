POLK CITY, Iowa — East High School sophomore Drake Anderson shot an 18-hole score of 90 on Friday at the Iowa boys state golf tournament played at Tournament Club of Iowa.
That puts him tied for 57th in the field.
Anderson recorded seven pars on the chilly, windy course.
The leader in the clubhouse is Pleasant Valley junior Jack Roemer with a one-over-par score of 71.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
Wayne State wins late
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College sophomore midfielder Megan Phillips sailed a 25-yard shot over Upper Iowa goalkeeper Natalie Rudrud with just under 12 minutes remaining to give the Wildcats a 1-0 Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer win over Upper Iowa in cold, windy conditions Friday afternoon.
Both teams recorded four shots in a scoreless first half despite Upper Iowa holding a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Wayne State enjoyed a 9-5 shot advantage in the second half and broke through in the scoring column when Megan Phillips picked up a loose ball and booted a shot that sailed over the arms of Upper Iowa goalkeeper Natalie Rudrud for a 1-0 lead at the 78:09 mark.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNI adds two assistants
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI Head Coach Ben Jacobson announced the hiring of Ike Hermer and Marc Sonnen to fill the roles of director of basketball operations and video coordinator on Friday afternoon.
Ike Hermer joins the Panthers as the director of basketball operations, replacing Derrek Netten who was named the president of Iowa Sports Supply over the summer. In this role, Hermer will oversee the day to day operations of the men’s basketball office including the teams operating budget, team travel, quality control, NCAA compliance, scheduling, and fundraising among other duties.
Hermer has spent the last five years at the University of Minnesota, the last three as the assistant director of player personnel.
Marc Sonnen rejoins the Panther basketball program, this time as the team’s video coordinator. He is replacing John Little who left to take over as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate. Sonnen will film and breakdown practice and game film and assist the coaching staff with scouting reports. He will also assist in the creation of recruiting and highlight videos.