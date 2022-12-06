State advances socioeconomic plan for Iowa football classification; Sioux City schools may benefit

SIOUX CITY -- High school football classifications in Iowa would be based not just on enrollment but also a school's poverty levels under a proposal headed for a vote by the member schools next week.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control on Monday approved a recommendation from its classification committee to adopt a socioeconomic model similar to what Minnesota high schools now use.

The change, if approved by IHSAA schools and the state Board of Education, is similar to a plan that activities directors at Sioux City's three public schools presented to the Sioux City school board two years ago.

Officials in Sioux City and other large cities with poverty levels well above the state average contend they're at a disadvantage when competing against schools in more affluent areas like those in suburban Des Moines.

"We want to play like competition where were able to be competitive and continue to grow our program," North High Activities Director Chris Koch said Tuesday. "We want to play people who are in a similar situation that we are."

East High Activities Director B.J. Koch said research has shown more affluent schools win the majority of state football championships, not only in Iowa but also across the country.

"The higher your free- and reduced-priced lunches, the lower your chances are at winning state titles and even regular season games," B.J. Koch said.

This year, two teams from the Des Moines suburbs advanced to the championship football game in Class 5A, Iowa's largest classification, with Southeast Polk defending its title, 49-14 over West Des Moines Valley.

Lower-income parents are less likely than their higher-income counterparts to get their children in youth sports due obstacles that include the cost of extracurricular activities, according to a 2019 study by the Rand Corp.

Koch said he has seen evidence of just that at East, where 50.07% of students are receiving free or reduced priced meals.

"We don’t get at lot of particulation from that group," he said.

The Minnesota high school system calls for the reduction of a school’s free- and reduced-lunch count from the annual enrollment to determine a final classification model.

The change, if adopted, likely would drop Sioux City West down a class, from 5A to 4A. The Wolverines, with 993 students, already have the second-smallest enrollment in 5A for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons, just above the smallest 5A school (Urbandale with 959) and the largest 4A school (Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson with 939).

Of the three Sioux City schools, West has the highest percentage of students receiving free- and reduced-price meals (63.6%). North is next at 60.37%, according to district figures.

At the moment, it appears that even if the Minnesota plan is adopted, North (1,240) and East (1,135) would remain in Class 5A because their enrollments (1,240 and 1,135, respectively) are currently the 14th and 19th largest for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"I probably think we will still end up in the 5A range," East's Koch said.

East finished 7-3 this season, with all three losses to suburban Des Moines schools, including a 17-7 defeat to Ankeny in the first-round of the playoffs.

North went 5-4 this fall, with three of its four losses against more affluent Central Iowa teams -- Ames, Waukee and Johnston.

West finished 3-7, with two of its losses coming against suburban Des Moines teams in blowouts, 56-0 to Waukee Northwest and 62-0 to Urbandale.

IHSAA schools will be asked to vote on the Minnesota socioeconomic plan, Dec. 16-22. Passage will require 50 percent of all member schools or 60 percent of those who cast ballots.

If approved, the amendment will go to the Iowa Board of Education for final approval, with the change starting with the 2023 football season.

“Our schools have asked us to consider socioeconomic factors in classification and the IHSAA, after much study and discussion, is pleased to offer such a strategy,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a news release Tuesday.

The amendment would only apply to football.

“The overwhelming majority of communication regarding concerns with competitive equity referenced football,” Keating said. “Additionally, football is the only sport in which the regular season is scheduled by the IHSAA. In all other sports, individual schools, through conference affiliation or their non-conference opponents, determine their own regular season schedules."

The executive director said the IHSAA will continue to study whether the modle should be applied to other sports.