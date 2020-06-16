Toby Chapman claims Sprint Series at Raceway Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- There were 95 cars that checked into the New Raceway Park on Sunday as the Spring Series of Nebraska presented by Precise Racing Products joined the regular racing.

Toby Chapman and Stu Snyder paced the field to open the Sprint Series final feature with Chapman jumping out to the early lead. There were no cautions in the race and Tyler Drueke and Jack Dover tried to catch Chapman but Chapman led start to finish to pick up the win.

The first class on Sunday was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sports Compacts. Gage Reisdorph and Cullen Gossage opened in the front. By the third lap, Gossage built a big lead and he led every lap en route to his first victory of the season.

Andrew Harris and Aaron Wahrman opened up the Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks field. In turn three of the first lap, Andy Hoffman made contact with Wahrman to force a caution. Jake Manitz moved up into Wahrman's spot at the green but it was Harris that maintained the lead. On lap three, Tony Fetterman and John Cain both passed Harris. Fetterman grabbed the top spot. Jason Wilkinson took advantage of a caution and after a good restart, moved into the lead on lap 12. Wilkinson led the field the rest of the way to pick up the feature win.