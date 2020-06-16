Toby Chapman claims Sprint Series at Raceway Park

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- There were 95 cars that checked into the New Raceway Park on Sunday as the Spring Series of Nebraska presented by Precise Racing Products joined the regular racing.
Toby Chapman and Stu Snyder paced the field to open the Sprint Series final feature with Chapman jumping out to the early lead. There were no cautions in the race and Tyler Drueke and Jack Dover tried to catch Chapman but Chapman led start to finish to pick up the win.
The first class on Sunday was the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sports Compacts. Gage Reisdorph and Cullen Gossage opened in the front. By the third lap, Gossage built a big lead and he led every lap en route to his first victory of the season.
Andrew Harris and Aaron Wahrman opened up the Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks field. In turn three of the first lap, Andy Hoffman made contact with Wahrman to force a caution. Jake Manitz moved up into Wahrman's spot at the green but it was Harris that maintained the lead. On lap three, Tony Fetterman and John Cain both passed Harris. Fetterman grabbed the top spot. Jason Wilkinson took advantage of a caution and after a good restart, moved into the lead on lap 12. Wilkinson led the field the rest of the way to pick up the feature win.
The next class was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Luke Jackson and Keith Sander paced the field to start. Jackson had the lead for a bit but on lap five, Shawn Harker continued his move through the top five got past Jackson for the top spot. Harker continued to pace the field to the checkered flag.
In the J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars, Mel Elsberry and Aaron Cain opened the field. Cain started with the lead but on lap four, Elsberry slipped past Cain for the lead. While there was plenty of movement behind him in a clean race, no one could catch Elsberry, who picked up the feature win.
The fifth class was the Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modifieds. Jim Mathieson and Darin Roepke paced the field with Roepke moving into first. Ricky Stephan was in fifth to start and slowly worked his way through the top-five. On lap 12, Stephan moved past Roepke for the lead. Chris Mills slipped past Roepke on lap 15 to move into second and then on lap 18, Mills got under Stephan and took over the lead. Mills went on to pick up the feature win.
The New Raceway Park will be back in action on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!