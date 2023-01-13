Top-ranked Dakota Valley boys cruise past No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- With the score tied late in the first quarter, Dakota Valley's Jaxon Hennies knocked down an open three from the corner, giving the Panthers a 21-18 lead over Hartington Cedar Catholic.

The trey, which brought the home crowd to their feet, ignited a 20-8 run by the top-ranked Panthers the remainder of the half. Isaac Bruns' put back off a missed shot gave Dakota Valley a 41-26 lead at the intermission.

Leading by as many as 27 points in the second half, the defending South Dakota Class A state champions cruised to a 86-64 win Thursday night over Cedar Catholic, which came into the marquee cross-state matchup ranked No. 3 in Nebraska's Class D2.

The Panthers were red hot from the field, hitting 31-of-55 shots, or 67.7%, including 10-of-24 from beyond the three-point stripe, or 41.7%.

Hennies, a senior guard, was 4-of-5 from beyond the arch, finishing with 14 points.

"He had a few nights where he has not shot it like he's capable of doing," head coach Jason Kleis said. "Tonight, his 14 points were a wild card for us, it kind of got us going. It was big."

Bruns, the reigning Class A Player of the Year, was 10-of-20 from the field, including 2-of-6 from downtown, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw stripe, as he totaled a game-high 27 points.

"It was a great win," said Bruns, a University of South Dakota recruit. "We were looking to play like that for a while... I thought we came up with a lot of energy and kept it going all the way through the fourth."

Dakota Valley point guard Randy Rosenquist, like Bruns a returning First-Team All-State selection, was all over the court, passing to open teammates and coming up with rebounds and loose balls throughout the game. The senior finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

"It's kind of my role with this team," Rosenquist said. "I kind of gotta do everything, from scoring to passing."

Kleis said the team's intensity on defense was much better against Cedar Catholic than in recent games, including a hard-fought 55-50 win over West Central Tuesday night.

"We had a tough wild game on Tuesday against a really athletic, physical team, but we didn't think our effort on defense was maybe what it needed to be," he said. "Tonight was better, for sure, against a good Cedar team."

The Trojans were 26-of-62 from the field, or 41.9%, and just 4-of-16 from behind the three-point line, or 25%.

"We had some good open looks that just rattled in and out," assistant coach Nick Haselhorst said.

Senior Andrew Jones led Cedar with 14 points and senior Jaxson Bernecker and sophomore Nolan Becker each had 13 points.

Bernecker, the Trojans leading scorer and a returning All-State selection, was 5-of-12 from the field.

Haselhorst said Cedar ran into a "very talented team" Thursday night.

"They have scorers at every position. They have size, quickness, length. We knew we were going to have our hands full," he said.

The Trojans, who fell to 8-2, faced the second of three games this week against state-ranked teams that were all undefeated at the time. On Tuesday night, Cedar handed rival Wynot, ranked No. 2 in Nebraska Class D2, their first loss of the season. On Friday, the Trojans host 10-0 Pierce, ranked No. 3 in Nebraska Class D1. The Jays handed Cedar their only other loss this season, 59-39, in a holiday tournament in Wayne last month.

"We're going to walk away from this week being better for it," Haselhorst said. "We lost one tonight so we want to get back on the winning side (Friday) and walk away 2-1 on the week."