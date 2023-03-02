LINCOLN – Crofton entered this year’s Class C2 state tournament with a new head coach, but the Warriors produced familiar results.

Top-seeded Crofton downed eighth-seeded Cross County 49-27 on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center to improve to 19-2 all-time in first round state tournament games.

Only five of those 19 victories were decided by single figures, and the Warriors quickly established that this would be another convincing win in Maggie Moon’s state coaching debut.

Crofton’s pressure helped force the Cougars into seven turnovers in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors up 14-7.

“We knew we were going to have to work together,” said junior post Caitlin Guenther, who scored a game-high 20 points. “Since the start of the season, we’ve had confidence in knowing our teamwork was going to win us games. That showed today.”

After a Sammie Allen basket, Ellie Tramp stole the ball on the inbound pass and converted a 3-point play to give the Warriors an 8-4 lead midway through the opening period.

Baskets from Lexi Wiebelhaus, Guenther and Tramp put Crofton up 16-7 early in the second quarter.

Guenther said jumping out to an early lead was a great start.

“I’m very glad we could pull out the lead that we got and then hold it until the end,” she said.

The Warriors closed out the half with seven unanswered points – five coming from Allen – to carry a 27-13 lead into the locker room. The Cougars only shot four free throws in the second quarter

The run grew to 12-0 when Guenther scored the first five points of the second half within the first 91 seconds. She had 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half.

It was a battle of young teams. Crofton had the only two seniors on either roster, and neither of them started. There were a combined two freshmen and four sophomores in the starting lineups.

But the Warriors aren’t inexperienced when it comes to playing in Lincoln.

“We know what the crowd is like,” Guenther said. “We know it’s a neat experience, and we love playing in it.”

With the win, Crofton moves on to Friday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center. The Warriors look to earn their 14th trip to a state championship game and add to their total of nine championships, all coming since 2005.

Cross County7686–27

Crofton1413148–49

CROSS COUNTY (22-5): Emaree Dickey 2-9 1-6 5; Lilly Peterson 1-5 3-5 5; Addison Linn 0-3 0-0 0; Adrienne Waller 1-1 0-0 2; Lindee Kelley 2-4 0-1 5; Shyanne Anderson 2-17 5-5 9; Chesney Sundberg 0-2 0-0 0; Sydney Hangelfelt 0-1 1-2 1; Eden Peterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-43 10-19 27.

CROFTON (24-2): Cassie Allen 1-4 4-6 7; Sammie Allen 2-6 3-4 8; Lexi Wiebelhaus 2-9 0-0 4; Caitlin Guenther 9-15 2-4 20; Ellie Tramp 3-10 1-1 7; Jaida Allen 0-6 2-3 2; Jordyn Arens 0-1 0-0 0; Blair Jordan 0-0 0-0 0; Kalee Mauch 0-0 0-2 0; Vanessa Sprakel 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-52 13-22 49.