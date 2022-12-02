Top three seeds advance to NAIA quarterfinals, two spots still up for grab late Friday

SIOUX CITY — Three of the top five top seeds in NAIA women's volleyball teams punched their tickets to the national tournament quarterfinals after sweeping their final pool play matches Friday.

No. 1 seed Eastern Oregon got past Cornerstone (Mich.), 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. No. 2 seed Jamestown beat College of Saint Mary's (Neb.), 25-23, 25-13, 25-22. #

#4 seed Concordia was knocked out of the tournament after losing its final pool match to Park (Mo.) in four sets, 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22. #5 seed Corban (Ore.) swept Taylor (Ind.), 25-23, 25-21, 25-16, to move on.

Eastern Oregon, Jamestown, Park and Corban joined Columbia (Mo.) and Marian (Ind.) in the quarterfinals. Both Marian and Columbia clinched their spots in the Final Eight Thursday night.

A winner-take-all match and a three-team playoff Friday night were scheduled to determine the last two quarterfinalist.

Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), the top seed in Pool F, and #2 seed MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) both entered the contest with 2-0 records in pool play.

Midland, the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, forced a tie-breaker procedure in Pool E after sweeping Bellevue (Neb.) in three sets Friday. Westmont (Calif.), the third team in the pool, beat Midland on Wednesday but lost to Bellevue on Thursday. That left all three teams with 1-1 records.

Under complicated set of rules, Bellevue and Westmont were set to play a one set playoff, with the first team to 25 points winning. The winner would then play Midland in another one-set playoff, with the first to 25 advancing to the quarterfinals.

Results of the Dakota Wesleyn-MidAMerica Nazarene match and the two Pool E playoffs were too late for the Journal's print edition.

Columbia, the No. 3 seed in Pool G, outlasted Viterbo (Wis.) in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, Wednesday night. The Cougars' win ended two-time defending national champion Misouri Baptist's chances of a three-peat. Columbia swept Missouri Baptist in the opening round of pool play Wednesday.

Marian ended Northwestern College's bid to return to the quarterfinals for a second straight year after a four-set win over SAGU (Texas), Marian, the No. 3 seed in Pool H, upset the Red Raiders in four sets in the opening match Wednesday.

Northwestern ended its season on a high note as pool play concluded Friday, sweeping SAGU in three sets.

The single-elimination quarterfinal round starts at 11 a.m. Saturday with Eastern Oregon taking on Marian. At 2 p.m., Park will face Corban. Jamestown and Columbia will square off at 5 p.m. The Dakota Wesleyan-MidAmerica Nazarene winner will meet the winner of the three-team playoff in the final match of the day, with a 7 p.m. first serve.

The semi-finals will be held Monday and the championship game is set for Tuesday.

Corban 3, Taylor 0

Rylee Troutman led the Warriors' attack with 15 kills. Jadyn Mullen dished out 21 assists.

Corban finished a game behind fellow NAIA quarterfinalist Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season, with a 20-2 record. The Warriors won the postseason conference tournament with a five-set thriller over Eastern Oregon.

Midland 3, Bellevue 0

Midland, the top seed in Pool E, bounced back from a loss to #2 seed Westmont (Calif.) in its first match Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

#2 seed Bellevue, which beat Westmont on Thursday, could have qualified with a win over the GPAC school Friday. Instead, the three teams were forced into a three-team playoff late Friday night.

Addisyn Mosier led the Midland attack with 16 kills, as the Warriors outhit Bellevue, .155 to .039.

Olivia Galas, the reiging NAIA Setter of the Year, had 23 assists for the Bruins, who ended their season at 28-8.

Midland improved to 27-5.

Park 3, Concordia 1

Park (Mo.), which lost to Missouri Baptist in the 2021 national tournament championship game in Sioux City, returned to the quarterfinals with the four-set victory over No. 3 Concordia.

Park, the No 2. seed in Pool D, took the first two sets, 25-18, 25-19. The Bulldogs battled back to take the third set, 25-19. In the fourth and final set, the Pirates prevailed 25-22.

Thaynara Jesus led a balanced hitting attack for Park with 16 kills. Jullia Alvarez had 36 assists and 21 digs.

Concordia was led by Camryn Opfer, who had 14 kills.

The Bulldogs finish at 25-6 while Park improves to 29-5.

Eastern Oregon 3, Cornerstone 0

Cambree Scott, Sade Williams and Kara Clayton led a balanced hitting attack for the Mountaineers with nine kills each, with Preslee Jensen adding eight.

Eastern Oregon outhit the Golden Eagles, .231 to .170. Rylie Walters led Cornerstone with 10 kills.

The Mountaineers, 24-4, move on to the quarterfinals while Cornerstone ends the season with a 34-4 record.

Jamestown 3, College of St. Mary's (Neb.) 0

In an all-GPAC matchup, the Jimmies swept the Flames in three sets. In the regular season, St. Mary's took Jamestown to five sets before losing.

Kalli Hegerle, the GPAC Player of the Year, led a balanced hitting attack with 14 kills Friday. Anna Holen added 13 kills and Aleah Zieske had 10.

St. Mary's was led by Lexie Langely's 12 kills.

Jamestown, 34-2, advances to the quarterfinals while the Flames end their season with a 21-9 mark.