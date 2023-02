DES MOINES — Seven wrestlers from Northwest Iowa completed the road to the Final Four at the Class 1A state tournament Thursday.

Westwood's Jackson Dewald, West Sioux's Mikey Baker, Woodbury Central's Max McGill, MVAOCOU's Kolby Scott, West Monona-Whiting's Kaden Broer and Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow and Ian Blowe advanced after winning quarterfinal matches Thursday.

Dewald (45-0) and Blowe (27-5) will square off in an all-Northwest Iowa semifinal at 195 pounds Friday. Dewald, the top seed, pinned Interstate 35's Eli Green in Thursday's quarterfinals to remain unbeaten. Blowe, the fifth seed at 195, won by fall over Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg in his quarterfinal match.

Blowe's teammate, Morrow, advanced to the semifinals after winning a 6-0 decision over Gage Samo of WACO Thursday. The No. 2 seed, Morrow (36-1) will face sixth seed Nic Brase (42-6) of Nashua-Plainfield in Friday morning's quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

In Woodbury Central's McGill and West Monona's Broer, two of the four wrestlers in the 160-pound semifinals will hail from Northwest Iowa.

In Thursday's quarterfinals, McGill (33-2) won by injury default over Louden Huisenga of WACO Thursday. Broer (49-2) won by fall over Connor Timm of Belle Plaine.

Both area wrestlers will be underdogs in Friday's semifinals. McGill, a senior, faces top seed Wyatt Reisz (50-0), while Broer meets No. 2 seed Dominic Lopez (56-0) of New London.

Baker (34-2) won by major decision over Indy Harbaugh of Lisbon in a quarterfinal match at 145 pounds Thursday. The top seed, Baker will face No. 13 seed Karter Decker (52-4) of MFL MarMac in a semi-final match Friday.

In an 182-pound quarterfinal match Thursday, Scott (46-1) won by a 8-1 decision over Ian Udell of Regina Iowa City. Scott, the No. 4 seed, faces top seed Carson Hartz (38-1) of Columbus Catholic in Friday's semifinals.

Four other area wrestlers lost quarterfinal matches Thursday, but remain in contention for medals this weekend.

At 126 pounds, Hinton's Ethan Sachau lost by a 9-3 decision to No. 2 seed Kolton Munson of Ogden.

At 132 pounds, Kingsley-Pierson senior Carson Seuntjens (46-5) lost by technical fall, 19-4, to No. 1 seed Gable Porter of Underwood.

Western Christian's Gavin DeHoogh lost by fall in the 220-pound quarterfinals to Interstate 35's Evan Foreman.

At 285 pounds, West Sioux' Keegan McMillan lost a close 3-0 decision to Mack Ortner of Don Bosco.

Here are results from Class 1A matches involving Journal circulation area teams at the Iowa High School Athletic Association's state tournament.

CLASS 1A

106

Cons. Round 2 - Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) 40-4 won by fall over Evan Jagodzinske (Kingsley-Pierson) 24-19 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Jesse Burton (Westwood, Sloan) 35-9 won by fall over Eli Rieb (Alta/Aurelia) 29-14 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 3 - Dallas Canoyer (Earlham) 31-6 won by major decision over Burton (MD 11-2)

113

Quarterfinals - Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 36-1 won by decision over Gage Samo (WACO, Wayland) 16-2 (Dec 6-0)

120

Cons. Round 2 - Owen Scott (Westwood, Sloan) 35-8 won by fall over Gryphen McDermott (Tri-Center, Neola) 6-7 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Round 3 - Owen Scott (Westwood, Sloan) 35-8 won by fall over Ethan Krall (Jesup) 37-12 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Krall (Jesup) 37-12 won by fall over Gavin Wiig (Kingsley-Pierson) 33-11 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Bradyn Burns (East Sac County) 44-14 won by decision over Ruger Kincaid (Baxter) 22-19 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Burns won by fall over Josh Winey (Earlham) 30-17 (Fall 3:41)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaben Morrow (Sioux Central) 30-7 won by fall over Elijah Wheeldon (Martensdale-St. Marys) 32-20 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 3 - Luke Guseman (Highland, Riverside) 28-8 won by decision over Morrow (Dec 8-6)

126

Cons. Round 2 - Jadyn Friedrichs (Akron-Westfield) 41-4 won by fall over Sawyer Callahan (BGM, Brooklyn) 31-9 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 3 - Friedrichs won by fall over Aiden Golston (Moravia) 37-9 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 2 - Christian Michels (Saint Ansgar) 34-11 won by fall over TJ Nutt (MVAOCOU) 41-8 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 2 - Keagen Riley (Sioux Central) 27-6 won by fall over Peyton Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) 25-11 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 3 - Payton Harger (Earlham) 29-8 won in tie breaker - 1 over Riley (TB-1 7-4)

132

Quarterfinal - Gable Porter (Underwood) 45-1 won by tech fall over Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) 46-5 (TF-1.5 4:06 (19-4)

Cons. Round 2 - Mark Gant (Hinton) 41-11 won by fall over Dustin Van Oort (West Sioux, Hawarden) 23-10 (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Round 3 - Caleb Cook (Pleasantville) 47-6 won by decision over Gant (Dec 6-3)

138

Cons. Round 2 - Charlie Veit (East Sac County) 48-6 won by fall over Jack Peiffer (Highland, Riverside) 24-25 (Fall 5:30)

Cons. Round 3 - Veit won by decision over Ben Holton (Hudson) 41-11 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson) 39-12 won by fall over Aslan Wills (Saint Ansgar) 26-15 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 3 - John Helton (St. Albert) 51-11 won by decision over Tyler Orzechowski (Kingsley-Pierson) 39-12 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Zach Harbison (Wapello) 40-12 won by decision over Dawson Beyer (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 40-12 (Dec 5-2)

145

Quarterfinal - Mikey Baker (West Sioux, Hawarden) 34-2 won by major decision over Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon) 34-11 (MD 14-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central) 33-10 won by decision over Danny Kinsella (Treynor) 30-10 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Cale Seydel (West Branch) 27-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Koele (SV-1 12-10)

152

Cons. Round 2 - Zack Butler (Woodbury Central) 36-11 won by decision over Jackson Kounkel (Hinton) 36-15 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Round 3 - Blake Carolan (Hudson) 39-6 won by decision over Zack Butler (Woodbury Central) 36-11 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Grant Russell (West Monona-Whiting) 23-6 won by fall over Reid Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota) 28-6 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 3 - Kyler Crow (Mediapolis) 34-6 won by fall over Grant Russell (West Monona-Whiting) 23-6 (Fall 2:24)

160

Quarterfinal - Max McGill (Woodbury Central) 33-2 won by injury default over Louden Huisenga (WACO) 44-7 (Inj. 5:44)

Quarterfinal - Kaden Broer (West Monona-Whiting) 49-2 won by fall over Connor Timm (Belle Plaine) 14-3 (Fall 4:46)

170

Cons. Round 2 - Gabe Anderson (Hinton) 37-14 won by decision over Will Healy (Kuemper Catholic) 31-17 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) 42-14 won by fall over Anderson (Fall 0:27)

182

Quarterfinal - Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 44-1 won by decision over Ian Udell (Regina, Iowa City) 33-12 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine) 40-6 won by fall over Jacob Bishop (Hinton) 32-17 (Fall 4:34)

Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) 36-12 won by decision over Blase Sanford (Woodbury Central) 17-12 (Dec 3-2)

195

Quarterfinal - Jackson Dewald (Westwood) 45-0 won by fall over Eli Green (Interstate 35) 27-7 (Fall 3:14)

Quarterfinal - Ian Blowe (Akron-Westfield) 26-5 won by fall over Ben Saxton (Emmetsburg) 40-5 (Fall 4:35)

Cons. Round 2 - Parker Timp (South Winneshiek) 20-12 won by fall over Brooks Binneboese (Hinton) 27-11 (Fall 5:55)

220

Quarterfinal - Evan Foreman (Interstate 35) 34-2 won by fall over Gavin DeHoogh (Western Christian) 30-12 (Fall 5:16)

Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Tew (West Monona-Whiting) 43-10 won by fall over Luke Schneider (Alburnett) 29-22 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 3 - David Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 43-12 won by fall over Brayden Tew (West Monona-Whiting) 43-10 (Fall 3:54)

285

Quarterfinal - Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) 33-6 won by decision over Keegan McMillan (West Sioux, Hawarden) 30-4 (Dec 3-0)