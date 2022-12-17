Two straight years: Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck wins NAIA Player of the Year

SIOUX CITY — For the second straight season, Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck has been selected as the NAIA's Football National Player of the Year.

Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Neb., led the Mustangs to a 10-0 record before an injury to his hand sidelined him for the final two regular season games and the opening round of the NAIA playoffs. He threw for 3,185 yards and 37 touchdowns this season, with only four interceptions, completing 68.9% of his passes.

For his career, Dolincheck has totaled 16,219 passing yards, the most in Morningside history. His 168 total touchdowns are the most in NAIA history.

Dolincheck, a two-time GPAC Player of the Year, is the first Mustang to win multiple NAIA Player of the Year awards, and is one of four from Morningside to win the award overall. The other winners were Kyle Schuck (2013), Ryan Kasdorf (2015), and Trent Solsma (2018).

Dolincheck, who passed Solsma on the school's all-time career passing list in September, also is a repeat first-team selection on the Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association All-America teams.

Four of his teammates on the offensive side of the ball also were selected to the AP NAIA All-America team announced Friday -- senior receivers Austin Johnson and Zach Norton, freshman running back Ryan Cole and senior offensive lineman Tyler Anderson.

The Mustangs also placed senior defensive lineman Weston Schultz and junior defensive back Dijion Walls on the second-team list.

Morningside's five first-team and seven overall players bests any other school that registered on the list.

Northwestern placed sophomore linebacker Parker Fryar and senior offensive lineman Greg Will on the AP's first team, and senior tight end Blake Anderson and senior receiver Michael Storey on the second team.

Fryar, the 2022 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, also earned AFCA All-America first-team honors Thursday, Schultz and Tyler Anderson and Blake Anderson were named to the AFCA All-America second team.

Parker led the Red Raiders on tackles for the third straight year, recording 108 stops heading into Saturday's NAIA championship game against Keiser (Fla.) Leading a Red Raider defense that ranked nationally in multiple different statistical categories, he also recorded two forced fumbles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups.

Johnson and Norton were Dolincheck's two favorite targets this season, with Johnson catching 70 passes for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Norton snaring 78 balls for 1,201 yards and 17 scores.

Cole rushed for 1,359 yards and a NAIA-best 25 touchdowns.

Tyler Anderson helped anchor a veteran offensive line for the high-octane Mustangs offense, which averaged 53.1 points per game and 529.8 yards per game.

Will helped pace a veteran offensive line for a Raiders offense that has put up the second-best offensive numbers this season at 467.2 yards per game.