United Turf and Batting Cages opens, hopes to elevate offseason activities for athletes

Other programs that come in and work out include Morningside, North, Dakota Valley and other little league area teams.

The Sioux City Bandits indoor football team even came in to work out during the final weekend in January.

“This is a great spot where you can come in,” Oberle said. “We knew USD needed to come in here January 1, because of COVID, they can’t have their normal camps. We said to let’s get this done so they can have a spot to work out. This is a great spot to hit balls in the winter and the Midwest. It’s a great spot for that.”

Oberle has received “six calls a day” asking when people can come in and use the facility, including the batting cages.

To rent a batting cage, it’s $40 for an hour for one cage, and to rent all three cages is $100, and to rent the entire turf area, it’s $125/hour.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the United Turf has started having passing camps where quarterbacks and wide receivers can come in and get some offseason reps in. The facility isn’t big, so quarterbacks and wide receivers work on short-game routes instead of routes used on chunk plays.

On Fridays, the academy brings in soccer players to help them hone their skills.