United Turf and Batting Cages opens, hopes to elevate offseason activities for athletes

NORTH SIOUX CITY — On a cold February afternoon, the University of South Dakota softball team was able to work out indoors.
When the DakotaDome isn’t available for them to use and another Coyotes team is using it, they travel down to North Sioux City to use the new turf area at the United Sports Academy, which opened over the winter.
The United Turf and Batting Cages area consists of 20,000 square feet of turf that can be used by multiple athletes.
Sure, there are batting cages and space to field ground balls, but the space has also been used by soccer and football athletes when it’s too cold to be outside.
Back in early 2020 before the pandemic, former South Dakota wide receiver Ben Oberle went to Sioux Falls to tour the Avera Human Performance building.
Oberle saw those facilities, and he knew that United Sports Academy was close to providing something similar.
There was a big, open space behind the basketball and volleyball courts, and Oberle thought the United Sports Academy could do that.
“We’ve been working on how this can grow and what we could put into this extra space,” Oberle said. “It’s crazy, because we were waiting, waiting, waiting (because of the pandemic), and all of a sudden on Dec. 1, we started construction. We have USD here, and we have a Division I program to come and use our facilities. We have a really cool spot where high-level athletes can come in and train.”
Other programs that come in and work out include Morningside, North, Dakota Valley and other little league area teams.
The Sioux City Bandits indoor football team even came in to work out during the final weekend in January.
“This is a great spot where you can come in,” Oberle said. “We knew USD needed to come in here January 1, because of COVID, they can’t have their normal camps. We said to let’s get this done so they can have a spot to work out. This is a great spot to hit balls in the winter and the Midwest. It’s a great spot for that.”
Oberle has received “six calls a day” asking when people can come in and use the facility, including the batting cages.
To rent a batting cage, it’s $40 for an hour for one cage, and to rent all three cages is $100, and to rent the entire turf area, it’s $125/hour.
On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the United Turf has started having passing camps where quarterbacks and wide receivers can come in and get some offseason reps in. The facility isn’t big, so quarterbacks and wide receivers work on short-game routes instead of routes used on chunk plays.
On Fridays, the academy brings in soccer players to help them hone their skills.
“Everything that you can imagine doing, you can do on this,” Oberle said. “We’re hoping to get spikeball leagues in here. We had to think about what we could do during the winter as a season, in the spring as a season, during the summer, we’re going to do our Edge Sports Performance. We’re moving all that here.”