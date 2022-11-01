Unity Christian drops opening round match to Mount Vernon at state volleyball tourney

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Unity Christian Knights were on the wrong end of a sweep on Tuesday as they fell in the first round of the 3A state volleyball tournament to the Mount Vernon Mustangs.

In their ninth straight year of making it to state, the Knights were beaten dropped a 25-17, 25-1, 25-15 25-17 decision to the third-ranked Mustangs.

“We battled, but it was not enough today, we didn’t play our best volleyball today, but we’ve had a great season and a great three to four years with a lot of them on the program,” said head coach Patty Timmermans. “We did a lot of things well this season, but today we fell short.”

The first set of the match started off with a Unity Christian point, but things quickly went south for the Knights when Mount Vernon took 10-3 and 19-10 leads. Unity Christian fought back at the deficits, but wasn’t able its rallies fell short.

The second set was closer than the first, with the Knights constantly at the Mustangs’ heels. Unity caught up to them at 14 and 17 points, but were never able to take the lead. Mount Vernon then won the next eight in a row to close out the game win.

However, Unity Christian wasn’t without its star performances.

Paige De Boom lead them in assists with 13 and senior Gracie Schoonhaven struck down 11 kills in her last varsity volleyball appearance.

“I’m definitely thankful for all the teams all four years that I’ve gotten to play with each one and they’re different each year,” Schoonhoven said. “But every year we’ve had a great team and I love everyone on our team and it’s so fun to get to play with new girls every year and switch things up a little bit. I’m just very blessed to be able to have made it here all four years.”

Timmermans said the energy the seniors played with was infectious throughout the season.

“They were a lot of fun. They would be loose a lot of the time, but they wanted it and they were competitive and that spread among the whole team,” Timmermans said. “And that’s what we have to look up to and hopefully maintain when we graduate this big group.”