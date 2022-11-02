Unity Christian falls in opening round match against Mount Vernon at state volleyball tourney

Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (6) hits past Mount Vernon's Emma Meester (15) in a first-round match at the Class 3A Iowa High School Girls state volleyball tournament in Coralville, Iowa. Unity lost in four sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot (14) hits towards Mount Vernon's Brooke Ellyson (8) in the Class 3A first round match at the Iowa Girls High School state volleyball tournament. Unity dropped a 25-17, 25-1, 25-15 25-17 decision to the third-ranked Mustangs.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The Unity Christian Knights were on the wrong end of a sweep on Tuesday as they fell in the first round of the 3A state volleyball tournament to the Mount Vernon Mustangs.
In their ninth straight year of making it to state, the Knights were beaten dropped a 25-17, 25-1, 25-15 25-17 decision to the third-ranked Mustangs.
“We battled, but it was not enough today, we didn’t play our best volleyball today, but we’ve had a great season and a great three to four years with a lot of them on the program,” said head coach Patty Timmermans. “We did a lot of things well this season, but today we fell short.”
The first set of the match started off with a Unity Christian point, but things quickly went south for the Knights when Mount Vernon took 10-3 and 19-10 leads. Unity Christian fought back at the deficits, but wasn’t able its rallies fell short.
The second set was closer than the first, with the Knights constantly at the Mustangs’ heels. Unity caught up to them at 14 and 17 points, but were never able to take the lead. Mount Vernon then won the next eight in a row to close out the game win.
However, Unity Christian wasn’t without its star performances.
Paige De Boom lead them in assists with 13 and senior Gracie Schoonhaven struck down 11 kills in her last varsity volleyball appearance.
“I’m definitely thankful for all the teams all four years that I’ve gotten to play with each one and they’re different each year,” Schoonhoven said. “But every year we’ve had a great team and I love everyone on our team and it’s so fun to get to play with new girls every year and switch things up a little bit. I’m just very blessed to be able to have made it here all four years.”
Timmermans said the energy the seniors played with was infectious throughout the season.
“They were a lot of fun. They would be loose a lot of the time, but they wanted it and they were competitive and that spread among the whole team,” Timmermans said. “And that’s what we have to look up to and hopefully maintain when we graduate this big group.”
Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp celebrates with her players after the Warriors swept West Liberty, 3-0, to advance to the Class 3A semi-finals of the Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament.
Sioux Center's Willow Bleeker (5) places the Sioux Center sticker on the bracket after sweeping West Liberty, 3-0, to advance in the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) hits the ball during the first set of a Class 3A first-round match at the Iowa High School girls state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Coralville. Sioux Center swept West Liberty in three sets.
Sioux Center's Tatum Schmalbeck (2) and Sioux Center's Reagan Jansen (11) celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
West Liberty's Sophie Buysse (4) hits the ball against Sioux Center's Makailyn Vanderwaal (14) during the second set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Makenna Walhof (12) hits the ball against West Liberty's Maelyn Wainwright (14) during the second set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Makailyn Vanderwaal (14) hits the ball past West Liberty's Laney Esmoil (13) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) hits the ball against West Liberty's Sophie Buysse (4) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) and West Liberty's Laney Esmoil (13) go up for the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
West Liberty's Ava Morrison (7) hits the ball against Sioux Center's Emily Vos (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Unity Christian's Jadyn Hofmeyer (4) hits past Mount Vernon's Madeleine Miller (10) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans shouts directions to her squad during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Tyra Schuiteman (9) hits past Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (16) and Mount Vernon's Parker Whitham (13) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Aubrey De Groot and Haley Kuperus (13) reach to defend against Mount Vernon's Chloe Meester (16) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Katelyn Zevenbergen (3) and Cassady Dekkers (1) celebrate a kill by Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven (6) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Unity Christian's Haley Kuperus (13) and Gracie Schoonhoven (6) reach to defend against Mount Vernon's Parker Whitham (13) during Unity Christian vs Mount Vernon Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) and Union's Gracie Klima (7) hug after the team lost in four sets to Des Moines Christian in Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa. At left is Union's Ava Mehlert (20).
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits towards Des Moines Christian's Chloe Prewitt (3) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Dena Robb (21) and Aubrey Gates (10) defend against Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Jaidyn Bush (9) and Dena Robb (21) jump to defend against Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) as the ball goes past them during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Sydney Schmuecker (12) and Gracie Klima (7) hug as the team celebrated a point during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits past Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) and Chloe Prewitt (3) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) hits as Union's Aubrey Gates (10) and Sydney Schmuecker (12) reach to defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Gracie Klima (7) hits over Des Moines Christian's Kaitlyn Mumm (11) during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Aubrey Gates (10) hits the ball as Des Moines Christian's Gabby Lombardi (12) and Kaitlyn Mumm (11) defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Union's Gracie Klima (7) hits as Des Moines Christian's Maren Miller (7) and Hadley Hardersen (6) defend during Union vs Des Moines Christian Class 3A first-round state tournament volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Assumption's Ava Schubert (9) places Assumption's sticker on the bracket after defeating Osage, 3-1, to advance in the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ellie Schubert (4) celebrates a point with Assumption's Maggie Johnson (5) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ava Harris-Shepard (15) and Assumption's Dru Dorsey (2) go up to block against Osage's Samantha Brandau (7) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Assumption's Ava Harris-Shepard (15) spikes the ball against Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner (10) goes up to hit the ball against Assumption's Ellah Derrer (10) during the third set of an IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.