DES MOINES — A double-double performance from star forward Matt Noll powered Bishop Heelan to a 68-59 upset win over third-seeded Marion in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Noll put up 25 points and 13 rebounds in the game to lift the Crusaders over the Wolves and Class 3A leading-scorer Brayson Laube.

“It feels great,” Noll said. “It feels great to know that I went out there trusted in my teammates and they trusted in me to go get buckets.”

The Crusaders will face the winner of the Cedar Rapids Xavier (19-6) in the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Heelan head coach Matt Hahn said the semifinal match will come down to details.

“Can we handle ourselves on the boards,” Hahn said. “It helps when—I do not think we missed a free throw tonight. That helps a lot.”

Hahn said solid defense up and down the Crusaders lineup allowed them to hold Laube to 4.5 points less than his season average.

“Credit to Sean Schaefer, Carter Kuehl, Matt Noll played really good defense,” Hahn said. “Everybody played really, really good defense. It is the same game plan every time and I feel like we did that on most possessions tonight.”

Marion wasted no time taking the lead in the first quarter as Laube connected with a three-pointer on the Wolves’ first possession. Laube intercepted a Heelan pass shortly after the Crusaders brought the ball across the half court line to push the score to 5-0.

Alex Mota scored six more points for Marion to push the Wolves out to an 11-4 lead over the Crusaders.

Heelan responded to Marion’s early surge with a hefty run of its own.

Sparked by a Matt Noll jumper in the paint, the Crusaders rode a 9-0 run, which lasted just over three minutes, into the lead. Beau Chamberlain connected on a three-pointer with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter to tie the game at 11-11. Quinn Olson scored a minute later to put Heelan ahead 13-11.

Laube scored five points in the final minute of the first quarter to put the Wolves back in front 16-13 at the start of the second quarter.

A three-pointer from Noll 22 seconds into the second quarter brought the game back even at 16-16, but Marion managed a 14-4 run to get out to a 30-20 advantage.

Heelan scored the final four points of the half to trim Marion’s lead to 30-24 at halftime.

Hahn said he felt the Crusaders looked flat in the first half and urged his team to up their aggressiveness in the second half.

“I challenged the guys at halftime that we were not aggressive,” Hahn said. “The message at halftime was just ‘We earned the right to be here. There is nothing to be scared of.’”

“We kind of let the bright lights and the big court and all that stuff and the pressure from Marion swallow us up a little bit. We just went into halftime and talked that ‘We are aggressive. We are a good team when we are aggressive.’ That is what we needed to be.”

Both offenses ground to a halt in the third quarter as a three-pointer from Heelan senior Sam Skinner served as the lone field goal from either team in the first two and a half minutes of action.

The defensive battle played in favor of the Crusaders as they closed their six-point halftime deficit to a one-point deficit by the end of the third quarter.

An alley-oop finish by Noll and three-pointer from Skinner served as massive momentum swings for Heelan. Hahn credited the alley-oop between Noll and Olson as the second half spark for Heelan.

“I saw the ball,” Noll said. “I knew it was perfect and I was about to boom it.”

Trailing 40-39 at the start of the fourth quarter, Noll converted on a three-point play to propel the Crusaders into the lead 18 seconds into the final quarter.

The Crusaders first lead since the first quarter did not last long however as Marion tied the game at the free throw line 14 seconds later.

Over the next three minutes, Carter Kuehl twice pushed the Crusaders back in front with three-pointers a sequence in which the lead changed hands five separate times.

Trailing 49-48, Noll again converted on a layup to put Heelan ahead 50-49 with 4:14 remaining in the game. Noll’s layup served as the catalyst for a 12-0, game-winning run.

Kuehl made it a 10-0 run with a three-point play of his own off an Olson offensive rebound. Olson capped the run with a pair of free throws to put Heelan ahead by 11.

Leading 60-49, Heelan held off a Marion rally, which saw the Wolves cut the lead to just five points with 39 seconds to go, to seal the win and advance to the Class 3A semifinals on Thursday.

In addition to Noll, Kuehl ended the game with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field while Olson added 10 points.

Laube ended the night as the Wolves leading scorer to 18 and shot just 37.5% from the field. Three other Wolves scored in double figures with Mota bowing out at 14 points and Payton Hodges and Calen Claypool both adding 10.

Bishop Heelan (19-6) – Keuhl 6-11 3-3 17, Skinner 2-7 0-0 6, Olson 3-6 4-4 10, Noll 8-14 8-8 25, Schaefer 3-3 0-0 7, Streeter 0-0 0-0 0, Chamberlain 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-44 15-15 68.

Marion (19-6) – Laube 6-16 2-2 18, Davis 2-7 0-0 5, Hodges 4-9 0-0 10, Mota 4-11 3-4 14, Claypool 5-7 0-0 10, Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Franck 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 5-6 59.

BH;13;11;15;29 – 68

MAR;16;14;10;19 – 59

3-Point Goals - BH 7-20 (Kuehl 2-7, Skinner 2-5, Olson 0-1, Noll 1-4, Schaefer 1-1, Chamberlain 1-2), Marion 10-24 (Laube 4-1, Davis 1-4, Hodges 2-3, Mota 3-7). Rebounds - BH 31 (Noll 13), Marion 17 (Claypool 6). Assists - BH 12 (Olson 7), Marion 9 (Laube 6). Turnovers - BH 14 (Noll, Skinner 4), Marion 7 (Mota, Davis 2). Total fouls – BH 8, Marion 15. Fouled out – Claypool.