SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan is headed back to the Iowa girls state basketball tournament.

The Crusaders used a balanced scoring attack and a stifling defense to vanquish Spencer 42-22 in the Iowa Class 4A Region 3 championship game Tuesday night in Sioux City.

Crusader guard Brooklyn Stanley said the team set a goal of returning to Wells Fargo Arena immediately after losing in last season's state championship game.

"We remember that feeling," Stanley said. "We're been working really hard to get back there. We're still working toward that. Getting to the 'Well is the first step."

The Crusaders (22-2) will get an immediate chance to avenge their 54-40 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the 2022 title game. Heelan, the No. 3 seed in the eight-team Class 4A field, will face sixth seeded Xavier (16-7) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in their opening game at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state tournament.

Stanley, Heelan's leading scorer with a 14 points per game average, was held to five points Tuesday night, but her teammates more than picked up the slack.

Kenley Meis scored a team-high 10 points and Maddie Demke and Lauryn Peck added nine apiece for Heelan, which has rattled off 22 straight wins since starting the season 0-2.

"One player may not score very much but someone else picks them up. Wee've got a lot of weapons," Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra said. "Our defense is really strong. We like our chances going down back down there. We'll see how it goes next week."

Heelan led through start to finish Tuesday night, taking commanding leads of 16-4 after the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime.

Spencer, bothered all night by the Crusaders' ball hawking defense, didn't hit double digits until halfway through the third quarter.

"We couldn't put the ball in the basket when we needed to," Spencer head coach Matt Stevenson said. "Defensively, when you hold a Heelan team to 42 points, you've got to feel pretty good about that. But obviously, if you can't get over 22 points, you're going to be in trouble.

The Crusaders shut down Spencer's top two scorers, senior Jada Piercy, who came into the game averaging 17 points per contest, and senior Jerra Merchant, who entered with a 15.3 points per game average. Piercy and Merchant finished with just three points each.

"We tried moving them around and getting them to different spots, but they just adjust so well," Stevenson said of the Heelan defenders.

Stevenson, a former Heelan assistant coach, offered kudos to the Crusaders.

"They're a good solid team. I expect them to do very well at the state tournament, probably even with a state championship," he said. "They're that good.''

Check back in print Thursday for more from Tuesday night's regional final game.