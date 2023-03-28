VERMILLION, S.D. — A graduate transfer who missed most of this season due to injury will return to the South Dakota women's basketball team, while another graduate transfer will join the Coyotes for the 2023-24 season.

Guard Madison Grange, a graduate transfer from Utah Valley, was granted a medical hardship and additional year of eligibility by the Summit League. A 5-foot-11 guard from Holladay, Utah, Grange was averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 boards through the first five games before a knee injury ended her season.

Grange played in 109 games for Utah Valley. She enters her final season with 746 career points, 304 rebounds and 166 assists.

Tori DePerry, a transfer from NCAA Division II's Saginaw Valley State, will join the Coyotes for her final season of eligibility.

DePerry, a 5-foot-11 forward, garnered all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team honors this past season while averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game. She scored her 1,000th collegiate point in January and comes to South Dakota with 1,173 points and 624 rebounds in 105 career games.

"We are really excited to welcome Tori to our program," head coach Kayla Karius said. "She is a strong, blue-collar forward who has improved each year and earned first-team all-league honors in the GLIAC, a top Division II league in the country. She brings athleticism, physicality, and tough defense to our team.

A native of Shawano, Wisconsin, DePerry was a three-time MVP and all-conference player for Shawano Community High School. She was the 2019 Bay Conference Player of the Year and graduated in second on Shawano’s all-time scoring charts. She averaged 15 points throughout her high school career.

A dean's list student at SVSU, DePerry plans to work towards her master’s in interdisciplinary studies at USD.