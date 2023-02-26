ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Kaden Van Regenmorter's floating jumper at the buzzer lifted Western Christian to a thrilling 67-66 win over West Lyon in a Class 2A substate finals Saturday night.

The last-second shot capped a furious rally by the Wolfpack, who trailed by 16 points with around four minutes to play.

Western Christian (20-3) advances to the boys state basketball tournament for the 23rd time. The Wolfpack, the #3 seed, will face $6 seed Monticello at 12:15 p.m. on March 7 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

West Lyon, which finished the season at 18-5, led most of Saturday night's game at MOC-Floyd Valley High School in Orange City.

The Wolfpack's Uchan Harerts hit at shot near half court as the first quarter buzzer sounded to tie the score at 17, but the Wildcats outscored Western 17-6 in the second quarter to grab a 34-21 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats expanded their advantage to 15 points after the intermission, but the Wolfpack went on a 10-4 run at the end of the quarter to close the gap to 48-39 entering the final stanza.

In the final four minutes, the Wolfpack outscored West Lyon 23-6 as they mounted an improbable comeback. Chandler Pollema hit a pair of three-pointers in the closing moments, the last coming with six seconds to play, which cut the margin to 66-65. The Wolfpack fouled on the next possession, sending a West Lyon player to the line, where he made the first charity shot but missed the second.

Van Regenmorter grabbed the rebound and drove the length of the court, launching an off-balanced shot from the baseline, just outside the lane, as time expired.