Vertical jump helps Jamestown Anna Holen make up for lack of height

SIOUX CITY -- At 5 feet 6 1/2 inches tall, Anna Holen doesn't look like the prototypical women's college volleyball outside hitter.

But what the Jamestown (North Dakota) University senior lacks in height, she more than makes up for with a standing vertical jump of about 32".

"My teammates always talk about my vertical, and I say, ‘You guys, since I don’t have the height, I have to be able to jump if I want to hit.' " Holen laughed. "So, thank you, God, for blessing me with my vertical."

Holen's leaping ability and overall floor play were on full display Tuesday night on the biggest stage in her sport. In a thrilling five-set victory over Corban University, Holen led all scorers with 23 kills and posted a double-double with 35 digs as the Jimmies captured the school's first NAIA national championship.

The sterling performance contributed to Holen winning the tournament's Most Valuable Player honor.

"She’s pretty spectacular," her coach Jon Hegerle said in an interview after the title match, as Jamestown players and fans celebrated on the Tyson Events Center court. "When she's taking her approach, she might be at a 35" or 36" vertical."

Hegerle noted Holen started to wear down in the middle sets of the Jimmies' five-set win over Midland University in the semi-finals Monday night. She finished with 14 kills, but also committed nine errors for a .104 hitting percentage.

"She was pretty disappointed in herself," Hegerle said. "Tonight, she was bound and determined to not have that happen again. She really came through."

In an epic title match highlighted by a hitting slugfest, long volleys and some extraordinary saves, Jamestown outlasted Corban, 25-21, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13.

Down 2 sets to 1, the Jimmies stayed alive by outlasting the Warriors in the fourth stanza, 25-22.

"Corban is an amazing team and they have amazing hitters," Holen's sister, Ellie, the team's libero, said. "We knew it was going to be a battle and we had to dig deep coming into the fourth and hopefully playing a fifth. We just had to give it our all."

With the fourth set tied at 16, Jamestown scored six of the next nine points to take a 22-19 lead. The Warriors rallied to tie the score at 22 on a Rylee Troutman kill. But the Jimmies scored the final three points on a Anna Holen kill and two consecutive double blocks, the first by Holen and Darienne Johnson and the last by Kalli Hegerle and Johnson.

As they huddled on the sidelines before the fifth and decisive set, the Jimmies talked about Anna and Ellie's mom, Karyn, whose heart stopped while she was watching her daughters play against Dordt University in Sioux Center earlier this season. A quick response by parents with medical backgrounds and, the family believes, prayers from dozens of Dordt fans saved her life that day.

Karyn Holen spent six days in the intensive care unit, where doctors implanted an ICD, a small device that monitors her heartbeat and will shock it back to a regular beat if an abnormal rhythm is detected. She hasn't felt one shock since leaving the hospital.

"Our little slogan in the fifth set was, if my mom can come back, so can we," Anna Holen said. "My mom's been through a lot and this doesn’t even compare to that."

The fifth set opened with six ties, but Jamestown went on a 5-1 scoring run sparked by Hegerle, to take a 12-8 lead. Corban rallied to close the gap to one, 14-13, on a Avari Ridgway kill. But on the next point, Hegerle and Johnson double blocked Ridgeway's attack, sending the ball back across the net and in bounds, out of the reach of any Warrior defender.

The Jamestown players erupted in a celebration on the court, as red, white and blue confetti fell from the Tyson rafters. A large contingent of Jimmies fans who made the long trip from North Dakota down Interstate 29 joined in the moment of winning the school's first national title.

"We worked so hard for this, for our team, our parents and the community of Jamestown. They're such a great community," Ellie Holen said.

Holen, who finished with a game-high 44 digs Tuesday night, was named the top defensive player of the 24-team tournament.

"Anna Holen and Ellie Holen are two of the best defenders in the country and we saw that tonight," Hegerle said.

Epic match

Jamestown, who ended the season 37-2, entered the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed. just behind Eastern Oregon. Corban, which finished 33-5, knocked off Eastern Oregon, its conference rival, in the semi-finals Monday. The Warriors' Cinderella path to the finals also featured upsetting No. 1 seed Concordia in pool play and the 2021 tournament runner-up Park (Mo.) in the quarterfinals.

The first set Tuesday night started with Corban and Jamestown trading points. With the score tied 8-8, the Jimmies then went on a 12-6 run to take a 20-14 lead. Corban battled back to pull within two, 22-20. But consecutive kills by Leah Zieske grew the lead to 24-20. After a Rylee Troutman kill made it 24-21, the Jimmes took the set on a service error by the Warriors' Jadyn Mullen.

The second set began much as the first, with the lead seesawing back and forth. With the score knotted at 11, Corban then went on a 9-3 run to take a 20-14 lead. Jamestown rallied to close to within 23-21. But a Jimmies attack error and a Troutman kill closed out the set, evening the totals at 1-1.

Corban jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the third set, but Jamestown ran off three of the next four points to tie it at 11-11. The Warriors then went on a 7-1 run to take a 18-12 lead.

The Jimmes then battled back, scoring the next four points. Highlighting the last point was a volley in which Anna Holen raced to the sideline and leaned over a media table to save the ball. The long volley ended with Hegerle and Johnson combining to block a Ridgway kill.

A kill by Hegerle cut the Corban lead to 18-17, but the Warriors rattled off six of the next nine points to increase their margin to 24-21.

The Jimmies staved off two set points with a double block by Johnson and Logan Sherman and a kiill by Holen. Jamestown then took a 25-24 lead on another Holen kill, prompting Corban to call a time out.

The Warriors fought off a set point with a Allyson Reid kill, and then took the lead 26-25 on a kill by Makayla Roginski. The ensuing serve by Kealani Ontai hit the net and trickled over. Ellie Holen dove forward and tried to pancake the ball, but the referee ruled the ball first hit the court. That gave Corban a 2-1 set advantage.

Troutman, named the tournament's top attacker, finished with a team-high 21 kills. Ridgway added 16 and Roginski had 15.

"Corban is one heck of a team. I'm still not sure how we beat them," Hegerle said. "We took their best shots and we just kept coming back after that.

"I thought we defended extremely well when we needed to. They just kept trying to swing harder and harder and harder and we just dug more and more balls. I just thought that was such a gritty performance as a whole."