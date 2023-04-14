SIOUX CITY — Wayne State’s Mackenzie Scheil and Brooklyn Chipps continued their dominance in the women’s hammer throw at the Sioux City Relays Friday.

Scheil captured the gold medal in the Relay’s first field event with a best throw of 194-feet-seven inches. Chipps took second, throwing the hammer 193-feet, 10 3/4 inches.

At last year’s Relays, the order of finish was reversed, with Chipps taking first and Scheil as the runnerup.

The two teammates have long been among the nation’s best in the hammer, a metal ball attached to a grip by a wire. At last year’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Scheil placed second for the second straight season, while Chipps finished third, a year after placing sixth at nationals.

At the the NCAA DII indoor frack and field championships in Virginia Beach last month, Chipps won the hammer, becoming the first school’s national champion in a weight throw, and just the seccond overall in track and field. The senior from Elgin, Neb. also set a new school record, previously set by Scheil in 2021.

Scheil and Chipps have already qualified for this spring’s outdoor nationals, unleashing the fourth and fifth-best throws, respectively.

Scheil's winning throw Friday fell short of her season-best of 199-feet-4-inches. While the graduate senior from Fairmont, Neb. was happy with her effort, she knows she can do even better.

“It feels good to get a good one out there, but I feel like I’m ready for a big one,” she said.

“We’re kind of in that part of the season where you’re throwing, not quite your best, but you’re kind of building up for nationals and going out there and throwing your best there.”

The women’s hammer and other weight throws were temporarily halted Friday due to lighting in the area. After a nearly hour delay, the competetions resumed.

Scheil noted she and her fellow competitors had to adjust to the long wait. “You’re kind of warm and ready to go and then you have to sit for a while,” she said.

Wayne State took six of the top eight places in Friday’s hammer. Rebecca Simpson, a graduate student from Buena Vista, placed third and Delaney Smith, a University of South Dakota athlete competing as unattached, was fourth. A quartet of Wayne State women — Kendra Paasch, Hailey Baker, Veronica Guenther and Reilly Young — followed in fifth through eighth place. Morningside’s Rylie Olson was ninth.

The Wayne State throwers are coached by Carly Fehringer, a standout thrower for the Wildcats from 2011-2014 as a four-time All-American and seven-time national qualifier in weight throws.

“The hammer was my specialty coming out of college and post-collegatively,” said Fehringer, who is in her third season as an assistant coach for the Wildcats. “I can host the other two (shot put and discus) just fine. With the hammer, I understand that really well. It’s really for me to teach. You don’t have to have any experience, so it’s fresh that first year.”

Scheil and Chipps are not done at this year’s Sioux City Relays. National qualifers in the shot put last year, they’re both set to compete in that throw on Saturday.

In the men’s hammer throw Friday, Dakota State claimed the top two spots. Connor Tordsen’s winning throw of 210-10 easily outdistanced his teammate Jacob Joachim’s best toss of 177-08 1/4. Wayne State’s Jake Peitz, a freshman from Hartington, was third with a throw of 172-11 1/4.

In the college men’s shot put, University of South Dakota’s Tristan Gray, competing as an unattached athlete, won the gold medal with a throw of 52-feet-and 3/4 of an inch. Dakota State’s Conner Tordsen was the runnerup up with a 50-foot-7 1/2-inch thorw, and Wayne State’s Daniel Elge placed third with a 50-foot-5 1/2-inch toss.

Final results of four other college field events — the women’s high jump, the women’s discus and the men’s and women’s triple jump — were too late for the Journal’s print deadline for Saturday’s paper.