Wayne State women drop New Year's Eve contest to Augustana

WAYNE, Neb. – Michaela Jewett scored a career-high 29-points to lead the Augustana women past Wayne State 80-77 on New Year's Eve.

Lauren Zacharias and Kassidy Pingel each scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats, who fell to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the NSIC South division.

Wayne State went on a 13-6 run in the first five minutes of play, but the Vikings found their footing shortly afterwards. Both benches continued to trade baskets until WSC took advantage of the charity stripe to pull its lead 34-29 heading into halftime.

The Vikings then went on a 10-0 run to open the second half. The two teams continued to trade baskets until a late 7-0 run from the Vikings pulled Augustana ahead by eight in the third quarter.

It was a fight to the finish in the final 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats clawed their way back, closing a 9-point scoring gap to just 3-points. Coming down to the final seconds of the contest, Wayne State missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

Maya Fitzpatrick scored 11 points for Wayne and Kassidy Pingel added 11.

Lauren Sees added 14 points for the Vikings, passing the 1,000 career-point total, becoming just the 32nd in program history to achieve the milestone.