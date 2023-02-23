WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State will open the NSIC Women's Basketball Tournament as the South Division #5 seed and face North Division #4 seed University of Mary at 6 p.m. Friday in the Stewart Center on the University of Sioux Falls campus.

The game was relocated to USF after Wayne State's efforts to travel through the winter storm in the Dakotas and Minnesota prompted postponement of the original game date Wednesday in Bismarck.

The Wildcats enters the NSIC Tournament 11-15, with a 7-15 record in the NSIC. University of Mary enters the tournament with a 13-12 record, with a 12-10 record in the NSIC.

Earlier this season, WSC lost to UMary in Wayne 56-49 on Jan. 14. In the history of the NSIC women's tournament, the Wildcats are 3-0 all-time against the Marauders. The record includes a dramatic 54-52 win in the opening round at Bismarck in the 2019 Tournament when Halley Busse sank a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to play.