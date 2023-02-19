DES MOINES -- It was a night of redemption for three veteran high school wrestlers from Northwest Iowa.

For two others, their dream of standing on the top step of the podium at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state tournament came to a heart-breaking end.

After falling just short in prior state meets, Mikey Baker, Jackson Dewald and Cael Morrow earned their first individual titles Saturday evening.

"It feels amazing," Baker told reporters after winning the 145-pound Class 1A title with a 5-2 decision over Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco. "I finally got it done."

The West Sioux senior placed sixth, fifth, and fourth, respectively, in his first three trips to Des Moines.

Dewald and Morrow had come even closer to first place, with Dewald finishing second in each of the last two seasons, and Morrow losing by just two points in last year's finals.

"I wasn't going to be disappointed again," Dewald, a Westwood senior, said after winning the Class 1A 195-pound title in sudden victory, 3-1, over Mediapolis' Josh Glendening. "I went through that twice. Last year, it hurt more than the year before. I wasn't going to let that happen again. I wanted to put my name in the Iowa high school record books with a state champ by it, instead of three runners up."

After dropping a 3-1 decision in the 2022 finals at 106 pounds, Morrow moved up a weight class and devoted his offseason to getting a different outcome.

"It's just a really great feeling right now because how much work I've done," the Akron-Westfield junior said after getting a 10-2 major decision over Rowdy Neighbor of Alburnett in the 113-pound Class 1A finals. "I was practicing every single Sunday. It's all about that extra work, putting in time when nobody else is. That's how you get to where I'm at right now."

Last-second defeats

For Bishop Heelan senior Ethan DeLeon and Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Ty Koedam, this year's tournament ended with another near miss in their career-long bids for a state title.

Finishing as the state runnerup for the second straight year, DeLeon lost his first match loss of the season in the Class 2A 170-pound finals Saturday. Defending champion Nick Fox of Osage pulled out a 3-1 win with a takedown in the final seconds of the marquee match.

Koedam, who placed third at last year's state meet, lost by a single point to Osage's Tucker Stangel in the Class 2A 145-pound finals Saturday in a match that ended in controversy.

Trailing 7-6 with around 25 seconds left in the final period, the head referee awarded Koedam a takedown at the edge of the mat that would have put him up 8-7. But after conferring with the assistant referee, the call was overturned. Time ran out before Koedam could score again.

"Obviously, that was a difference maker in that match if we get that call," said SB-L head coach Clint Koedam, who is Ty's father. "Any time in athletics, especially in wrestling, when an official awards somethng and then changes their mind, that's always a difficult thing.

"He and the assistant decided that there wasn't control when (Koedam and Stangel) went out bounds, and you just have to suck it up and go back to the center and try to score again."

Ty Koedam said he asked his dad not to talk to the officials about the call.

"I just waved my dad off. I thought I'd go get him, but it didn't happen," he said. "Hats off to Tucker. He's a very, very talented young man. He's hard to take down, that's for sure."

Stangel, the No. 1 seed, finished the season 44-0. Koedam, the second seed, ended with a 47-6 record.

The Osage wrestler's teammate, Nick Fox, is a rare four-time state finalist. The University of Northern Iowa recruit entered this year's tournament as the top seed, with just two defeats.

After a scoreless first period, DeLeon took a 1-0 lead on an escape. Fox tied the score with an escape at the 1:53 mark of the third period. With just 25 seconds left in the match, Fox scored a takedown over the undefeated Heelan senior to pull out the win.

After the loss, a visibly upset DeLeon, a University of Nebraska recruit, sat with his head down on the concrete floor of the tunnels behind the arena floor. He later declined a Journal's reporter's request for an interview.

Special tribute

Dewald, the top seed, completed an undefeated season with a 47-0 record, with most of the wins coming on pins or technical falls. Glendering, who entered the title contest with just one loss, gave the Westwood senior his toughest match of the year.

After the first period ended in a scoreless tie, Dewald took a 1-0 lead with an escape in the second stanza. Glendening tied the score with an escape in the third period, sending the title match into overtime.

In the sudden victory period, Dewald took hold of one of Glendening's leg and completed a takedown that gave him two points and the championship.

The senior raised his hands in triumph, pointed to the legions of Westwood fans in the stands in the sold-out Wells Fargo Arena, and then ran to a table on the edge of the mat, where longtime Westwood assistant wrestling coach Todd Berg was seated. As Berge stood up, Dewald gave him a big hug.

Dewald started wearing Nike wrestling shoes trimmed with emerald green in tribute to Berg, who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. He sported the special shoes at the 2022 state tournament and kept wearing them until they eventually wore out.

"I was upset that I couldn't get it done last year because you never know how long he has left," he said. "That's why that hug meant so much to me."

Overcoming adversity

Baker tore the meniscus in his knee in the state semifinals last year, and then reinjured the rubbery cartilage in the first tournament this season.

"He tried to wrestle through it," West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort said. "The decision was made that he needed to get it fixed."

After having surgery at CNOS in Sioux City, Baker went through a grueling rehabilitation to return to the mat in time for a final post-season run.

"That surgery came his dream alive," Van Oort said. "He came back stronger and more focused."

As Koedam wrestled simulataneously on the adjacent mat on the arena floor, Baker squared off with Knaack, the No. 2 seed at Class 1A 145 pounds.

After a scoreless first period, Baker took a 3-0 lead after an escape, takedown and a referee caution against Knaack. The Don Bosco wrestler cut the margin to 3-1 on an escape late in the period.

With time running out in the third period, Baker clinched the victory with a knee pick that led to a takedown and two insurance points.

"I knew it was the last minute in my wrestling career," he said. "I knew I just had to give it my all."

Looking for a repeat

Morrow piled up the points from start to finish in his championship bout against Alburnett's Neighbor, who he had previously beaten at the state tournament.

"What's going through my mind is how dominant I was in that match," said Morrow, who lost only one match all season and gave up just three points in this week's state tournament. "I knew I would have the advantage, being here last year. And I knew that he hadn't been here before."

Though he planned to take some time to savor his big victory, Morrow said he planned to get back on the mat and in the weight room as soon as possible to prepare for his senior season and a bid for back-to-back state titles.

"I know there's a lot more work to be done," he said.

Though his high school career is now, Koedam said he is also far done wrestling. He is considering a few options to compete in college.

"I need to find more offense, perfect the craft on the counter offer and we're going to be good to go," he said. "It's not over."