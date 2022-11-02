Western advances to state volleyball title game, rematch with Dike New-Hartford

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Second-ranked Western Christian had a good flow going on Wednesday.

That turned out to be bad news for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

The Wolfpack rolled to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-11 Class 2A state volleyball semifinal victory over the Rockets at Xtream Arena.

“We just had a great flow going,” senior and South Dakota State recruit Stella Winterfeld said. “It started with our serves. Our serves were fantastic. A lot better than they were last night.

“And our first contact was really good too. We were in system a lot of the time which makes it really hard for a lot of teams to beat us.”

The Wolfpack (42-5) were in control front the start as the kept the Rockets, who upset third-seeded Wapsie Valley of Fairbank in the quarterfinals, on their heels.

Winterfeld had 16 kills and Abby VerBurg 14 as Western Christian hit 301 as team. The Wolfpack also served 10 aces and while they committed eight service errors many of their serves put E-B-F out of system and easier to defend while transitioning into their own offense.

Hannah Broek had 36 assists, and Kyle De Jager and Taylor Statema led the squad with 10 digs apiece.

The group effort leads the Wolfpack to another 2A final where they seek a little bit of redemption.

Western takes on long-time rival Dike-New Hartford, the team it lost to in the finals last year and the program it’s faced seven times in a state championship match in the last 12 years. The Wolfpack are 0-6 all-time in those meetings.

“This whole tournament trail we have not mentioned them,” Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek said. “I think people through a telescope know they were going to be down here. We wanted to take it one game at a time and not make it a focus.

“In the past I admit I’ve made that a focus and that is not healthy for your team to focus on one team. We just wanted to enjoy this journey.”

While the focus hasn’t been on DNH, a team that features three Division I recruits – Payton Petersen (Louisville), Jadyn Petersen (Northern Iowa) and Madelyn Norton (Western Illinois) – the Wolfpack certailyn know they can’t get caught up in the two-time defending champions and what they are going to do.

“It is about controlling our side of the net and not worrying about what they are doing,” senior Kylie De Jager said. “Obviously they are going to get great hits, great kills and do great things because they are a great team. We just have to control what we can control.”

Veerbeek said the seven seniors for the Wolfpack were hoping and worked for a second chance against the Wolverines.

De Jager and Winterfeld admit it.

“We are excited,” Winterfeld said. “We feel prepared. We have worked hard for this all year. In our minds, Dike has always been there because of our championship game last year. We felt we could’ve done better.”

De Jager added that the Wolfpack wanted a rematch, it wasn’t a given.

“There is a little bit of pressure,” De Jager said of the programs history of success. Western has played in a state semifinal or higher 23 consecutive seasons. “But this doesn’t just happen overnight. We work really hard for it.”

The championship match is set for 4:45 p.m.