Western Christian and Central Lyon earned spots in the Iowa Class 1A boys state basketball tournament with substate final wins Saturday night.

A third Northwest Iowa team, Sioux Central, lost their bid for state, dropping a 69-67 heartbreaker to Carroll Kuemper Catholic.

Western also won a nailbiter, 67-66, over West Lyon in the Substate 1 finals at MOC-Floyd Valley High School.

Top-ranked Central Lyon had a much easier time, crusing past Treyner 82-57 in the Substate 9 finals at Sioux City East High Schoo.

Central Lyon (21-1) earned the #1 seed for the Class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Lions will meet Des Moines Christian in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on March 6.n

Western Christian (18-3), the #3 seed, will face Monticello at 12:15 p.m. on March 7.

Zach Lutmer, a University of Iowa football recruit, led four Central Lyon players in double figures with 22 points. Andrew Austin added 17, followed by Reece Vander Zee (14) and Ephraim Hoefert (11).

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Western Christian-West Lyon game.

Sioux Central dropped its first loss of the season to Kuemper in the substate finals at OABCIG High School Saturday night.

Jacob Hargens, the team's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, recorded a double-double with 31 points and 11 boards. Carter Boetcher added 17 points.

Carson Kanne's 20 points led three Kuemper players in double figures. Dawson Gifford added 15 and Brock Badding had 10.

Sioux Central head coach Stephen Tjaden said his team struggled to stop the Knights dribble penetration and dealt with foul trouble throughout the game.

"I really loved how we battled as a team all night, made some big plays and got ourselves in a position to have the lead in the fourth quarter," Tjaden said. "Unfortunately, we came up short.

"Starting a season 23-0 is very difficult, these guys stepped up night and night out, but tonight just was not in the cards for us."