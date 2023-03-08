DES MOINES — Western Christian, Hull closed out the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament with a 69-44 drubbing of Monticello, Tuesday.

A year after missing out on a trip to Des Moines as reigning, 2021 Class 2A state champions, the Wolfpack announced their return to Wells Fargo Arena in grand fashion.

Four members of the Wolfpack scored in double figures in what head coach Derek Keizer described as a gritty 25-point win.

“Wins are never easy when you get here,” Keizer said. “Every team you have in the state tournament is good. We knew we had to be dialed in defensively…Credit to our guys, they did an outstanding job on their two studs in the second half. It was pretty impressive to watch.”

The Wolfpack showed their grit from the opening tip as they took a 9-5 lead after the first three minutes. Sophomore forward Karsten Moret led the way with five quick points.

Despite their early surge, the Wolfpack could not create any more separation as Monticello got nine points in the first quarter from star forward Preston Ries. The junior’s nine held Western Christian’s lead to four points, 16-12, at the conclusion of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wolfpack leapt out to a 10-point, 26-16 lead, but Monticello outscored Western Christian 12-6 in the final four minutes to cut the gap back to four at halftime.

Leading just 32-28, Keizer said his team need to take their play to the next level in the second half.

“I thought we played a pretty good first half,” Keizer said. “To only have the lead that we had, it was going to take a lot more grit and intensity.”

The Wolfpack answered Keizer’s challenge and held the Panthers to just six points in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Kaden Van Regenmorter powered Western Christian into a 12-point lead with seven points in the third quarter on a 3-of-3 shooting clip from the field.

“As a team, we got the ball inside early,” Van Regenmorter said. “They were smaller than us. So, I had a mismatch. We could get the ball inside. When they started doubling inside, we had open threes.”

Western Christian did not relent on the defensive end and held the Wolfpack to just 10 points in the fourth quarter while pouring in 23 points on the offensive end to close out the 25-point win.

Chandler Pollema led Western Christian in scoring with 19 points. Van Regenmorter finished with 15 while Moret and Tate Van Regenmorter added 11 points apiece.

“That is who we are,” Keizer said. “We have not been a team that has relied on one single guy all year. We have leading scorers, but we operate by committee. That is when we are most…efficient—when we do not bank on one guy.”

The Wolfpack improved to 21-3 on the season with the win and advanced to the 2A semifinals. Western Christian, the tournament’s third seed, will face the second-seeded Roland-Story Norsemen in the semifinals on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

“We watched them earlier,” Pollema said. “They are pretty big. We just have to be physical with them and play good defense. Thursday should be fun.”

Monticello (17-7) – Ja. Lambert 0-0 0-0 0, Schauf 1-2 1-2 4, Petersen 4-14 1-2 10, Ca. Lambert 3-11 2-2 11, Ries 5-17 7-9 17, Sauser 0-1 0-0 0, Temple 1-1 0-0 2, Nietert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 11-15 44.

Western Christian, Hull (21-3) – Van’t Hul 2-5 3-4 7, Pollema 8-10 0-0 17, Ka. Van Regenmorter 7-9 1-2 15, Moret 4-7 0-0 11, Ta. Van Regenmorter 5-11 0-0 11, Winterfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Mantel 1-4 2-3 4, Douma 0-1 0-0 0, Hofland 0-0 2-2 2, Petitt 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-48 8-11 69.

Monti;12;16;6;10 – 44

WCH;16;16;14;23 – 69

3-Point Goals - Monti 5-0=23 (Schauf 1-2, Petersen 1-6, Ca. Lambert 3-9, Ries 0-4, Sauser 0-1, Nietert 0-1), WCH 5-10 (Pollema 1-2, Ka. Van Regenmorter 0-1, Moret 3-4, Ta. Van Regenmorter 1-2, Douma 0-1). Rebounds - Monti 23 (Petersen 8), WCH 34 (Five tied with 5). Assists - Monti 7 (Ries 4), WCH 16 (Mantel 4). Turnovers - Monti 14 (Petersen 6), WCH 11 (Ka. Van Regenmorter 6). Total fouls – Monti 15, WCH 17. Fouled out – none.