DES MOINES -- Brothers Kaden and Tate Van Regenmorter combined for 41 points as Western Christian raced past Roland-Story in the second half to claim a 79-61 victory in an Iowa Class 2A semi-final game Thursday afternoon.

The Wolfpack, who last won the state championship in 2021, will face top-seeded Central Lyon in an all-Northwest Iowa final at 3 p.m. Friday.

Kaden Van Regenmorter, a 6-foot-3-inch sophomore, scored his game-high 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the free throw line, while his older brother, Tate, a 6-foot-5-inch senior, tallied 18 points, hitting 7 of his 15 shots from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range.

"That's pretty cool," Kaden said after learning from a Journal reporter that he and his brother combined for over half of Western Christian's point totals.

Karsten Moret added 18 points for the Wolfpack, who outscored the Norseman 45-29 in the second half after leading by just two points at the intermission.

Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer said the Wolfpack winning the battle of the boards, 37-34, keyed the victory.

"Roland-Story is the best rebounding team in the state," Keizer said. "We said for us to have a chance in this game, we were going to have to rebound them. We're not a very big team, but we are a pretty tough team mentally. We were down at the half, but the guys never dropped their heads. They just fought. We constantly tell them we've got to fight, fight, fight and by the end of the fourth quarter, we hope we're still in the game."

The two teams battled in the first half, which featured nine lead changes and seven ties. After a Moret basket cut Roland-Story's lead to 13-12, a traditional three-point play jump shot by Jonovan Wilkinson gave the Norseman a 16-14 advantage at the end of the period.

The lead seesawed back and forth as the second period began. Western took a 23-21 lead on a Kaden VanRegenmorter jumper, but two straight baskets by Wilkinson put the Norseman in front 25-23.

After a Moret fast-break layup tied the score at 25, Kaden Van Regenmorter hit two free throws to put the Wolfpack up 27-25 with 2:53 left in the half. Less than three minutes later, Moret's laup gave Western a 34-30 lead. Founded on a three-point shot with a second to play, Wilkinson made two of his three free throws to close the gap to 34-32 at halftime.

Tate VanTegenmorter said his team came out with a renewed sense of purpose in the second half.

"We knew we had to play harder," the senior said. "They were outworking us. They're a very good team. We knew we had to dig in."

A fast-break layup by Kaden Van Tegenmorter gave the Wolfpack a nine-point lead, its largest of the game, with 2:11 left in the third quarter. A Wilkinson jumper cut the deficit to 54-48 entering the final stanza.

Wilkinson, the Norseman's leading scorer, went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with just a minute gone in the fourth period. The Wolfpack went on a 16-4 run over the next 5 1/2 minutes, taking a 20-point lead, 74-54, on a Tyler Mantel fastbreak layup with 2:36 to play.

"At the start of the fourth qurater, it's a six-point game," Roland-Story head coach Darrin Berggren said. We had a great possession. They hit a contested about 15-17 footer right at the end of the shot clock. That was a little bit deflating. And then Wilkinson got his fourth foul. Tthey just strung together possessions where they got stops and got scores and their length, we was making us maybe pull up a step farther out than we're wanting to or used. Credit them, they're great on both ends of the floor, especially that fourth quarter."

Tate Van Tegenmorter's three-pointer with 1:27 gave Western its largest lead of the game, 79-57, icing the win with 1:27 left.

"We kept playing hard, we kept playing together," Kaden Van Tegenmorter said. "When we play defense and rebound, we're really tough to beat. We get out in transition and run."