DES MOINES — At high school track and field meets, Jackson Dewald and Ian Blowe often hang out together.

On the wrestling mat, though, they're fierce competitors.

"We both throw shot together. We've talked quite a bit over the years," Dewald said. "Off the mat, I'd say we're pretty good friends and get along pretty well. On the mat, it's a totally different story."

The latest wrestling contest between Dewald, a Westwood senior, and Blowe, an Akron-Westfield junior, took center stage at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday.

Dewald scored a 11-1 major decision over Blowe in an all-Northwest Iowa semifinal at 195 pounds in the Class 1A state tournament.

After runner-up finishes at the last two state meets, Dewald exuded confidence of capturing his elusive state title Saturday night.

"Now it's time to go out and show everybody in the state what I did during the summer, and how much better I am overall," he said.

Two other top Northwest Iowa wrestlers looking for redemption this season also gained spots in the Class 1A finals with semifinal wins Friday.

Blowe's Akron-Westfield teammate, Cale Morrow, scored a 6-1 decision over Nic Brase of Nashua-Plainfield at 113 pounds.

"I was dominant the whole match," Morrow said. "I booked in the score right away, put pressure on top, trying to get back points, working the whole time."

West Sioux's Mikey Baker won a 5-3 decision over MFL MarMac's Karter Decker in a semi-final match at 145 pounds.

The Falcon senior took a 4-3 lead into the third period. Decker stayed on top nearly all of the final stanza, but Baker kept him from scoring, gaining an insurance point himself with an escape with just seconds to go.

"I was super comfortable. I didn't really have to do anything," Baker said. "He was the one that was losing and had to score. He didn't try to cut me until there were 10 seconds left."

Baker, a three-time state medalist, dropped just one match before the 2022 state tourney, but lost twice in Des Moines to finish in sixth place.

The top seed in this year's tournament, Baker (37-2) will face No. 2 seed Kaiden Knaack of Don Bosco in Saturday's finals. The last time the two wrestled was in a youth tournament. Baker recalled never losing to Knaack back then.

"I'll be more than ready for (Saturday)," he said. "I've been training for this since I was a kid."

Last season, Akron-Westfield's Morrow came within two points of winning his first state title, losing 3-1 in the finals at 106 pounds. The junior moved up a weight class this season.

"Last year, it was just a new experience," Morrow said of reaching the finals. "I loved it, but I also hated it at the same time because it was a loss. That's what drives me to become a state champion today."

The No. 2 seed at this year's tournament, Morrow (39-1) will face No. 4 seed Rowdy Neighbor of Alburnett. Neighbor upset top-seeded Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley in the other semi-final match Friday.

Dewald, the top seed at 195 pounds, will face No. 2 seed Josh Glendening (50-1) of Mediapolis in the finals Saturday. Dewald beat Glendening in the semfinals at 182 pounds at last year's state tournament.

"We're a little familiar with each other, but, for both of us, I think a lot of things have changed in the way that we wrestle," Dewald said. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited for a challenge."

Dewald enters the finals with a 46-0 record, nearly all by falls or technical fall. One of his pins came early this season against Blowe.

"The first time I wrestled him, he pinned me, broke two ribs and dislocated one," Blowe recalled. "I healed back from that and came here ready to wrestle him again."

Though he lost again, Blowe said he felt better about his performance Friday.

"I definitely came back better," he said. "I hand fought better. I went all three periods with him, which is pretty good."

Dewald noted the escape point Blowe earned in the first quarter was the first point scored against him in the state tournament.

"He's a great competitor," Dewald said. "I hope he can come back and finish as high as he can."

Blowe, who didn't take up wrestling until he was in the seventh grade, will look to place as high as third in consolation rounds that start Saturday morning.

Two more Northwest Iowa wrestlers dropped Class 1A semi-final matches Friday morning.

Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, the top-seed at 160 pounds, ran his record to 51-0 with a 17-0 technical fall over Woodbury Central senior Max McGill. In the other 160-pound semi-final match, West Monona-Whiting's Kaden Broer lost a 14-3 major decision to the No. 2 seed, Dominic Lopez (57-0) of New London.

McGill (33-3) and Broer (49-3) remain in contention for top medals in consolation matches Saturday. So too does Ethan Sachau (126) oif Hinton and Carson Seuntjens (132) of Kingsley-Pierson.

Here are results of Class 1A matches Saturday involving wrestlers from Journal circulation area teams.

113

Semifinal - Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 37-1 won by decision over Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) 42-7 (Dec 6-1)

126

Cons. Round 4 - Ethan Sachau (Hinton) 28-5 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brayden Scheffers (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) 36-10 (SV-1 12-8)

Cons. Round 5 - Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 43-4 won by major decision over Sachau (MD 10-1)

Cons. Round 4 - Brody Brisker (Wilton) 50-5 won by decision over Jadyn Friedrichs (Akron-Westfield) 41-5 (Dec 12-8)

132

Cons. Round 4 - Carson Seuntjens (Kingsley-Pierson) 47-6 won by fall over Caleb Cook (Pleasantville) 47-7 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Round 5 - Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 35-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Seuntjens (SV-1 6-4)

138

Cons. Round 4 - Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) 44-3 won by decision over Charlie Veit (East Sac County) 48-7 (Dec 7-2)

145

Semifinal - Mikey Baker (West Sioux, Hawarden) 35-2 won by decision over Karter Decker (MFL MarMac) 52-5 (Dec 5-3)

160

Semifinal - Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 51-0 won by tech fall over Max McGill (Woodbury Central) 33-3 (TF-1.5 3:27 (17-0))

Semifinal - Dominic Lopez (New London) 57-0 won by major decision over Kaden Broer (West Monona-Whiting) 49-3 (MD 14-3)

170

Cons. Round 3 - Kaedon Lindsay (West Central Valley) 36-12 won by fall over Kaden Stites (Alta/Aurelia) 37-15 (Fall 1:14)

195

Semifinal - Jackson Dewald (Westwood, Sloan) 46-0 won by major decision over Ian Blowe (Akron-Westfield) 26-6 (MD 11-1)

220

Cons. Round 4 - Jaxon Larson (Don Bosco) 30-12 won by fall over Bradyn Burns (East Sac County) 44-15 (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Round 4 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 49-7 won by decision over Gavin DeHoogh (Western Christian) 30-13 (Dec 2-1)

285

Cons. Round 4 - Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) 30-10 won by fall over Keegan McMillan (West Sioux, Hawarden) 30-5 (Fall 1:41)