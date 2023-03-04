DES MOINES -- Willow Bleeker's contributions to the Sioux Center girls basketball team go well beyond a stat sheet.

Just ask her head coach, who considers the senior guard the heart-and-soul of his squad.

"She does the little things on the floor," Doug Winterfeld said. "She just takes control down the stretch. She wants the ball in her hands. She's that stability on the floor that everybody looks at and says, 'Oh, yeah, Willow's got it. Willow's going to get us where we need to go.' "

The senior floor general helped take Sioux Center to the promised land Friday night, as the Warriors captured the first girls state basketball championship in school history.

In the historic 62-47 win over Benton Community in Friday night's Class 3A finals, Bleeker finished with 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals. The point guard had just two turnovers, while playing all but three minutes of the game.

Her stellar performance throughout the three-day state meet in Des Moines led to her selection as the All-Tournament Team captain.

Joining Bleeker on the All-Tournament team was her teammate Tatum Schmalbeck.

Schmalbeck, who came into the finals averaging 7.9 points per game, exploded for 16 Friday night, with nine coming on three timely shots from downtown.

"She isn't afraid to take the big shot," Winterfeld said. "She's got the green light."

The senior guard's final three-pointer put Sioux Center up 50-34 with 3:53 left in the game. Benton never got closer than 12 points the rest of the contest, as the Warriors hit some late free throws to seal the win.

The final horn set off a jubilent celebration by Sioux Center players, who formed a dogpile on the court at Wells Fargo Arena and shared hugs and shed tears of happiness.

"It was an entire team effort, throughout the entire game," Bleeker told the crowd in a live post-game televised interview.

Bobcats tamed by the 'scramble'

The two teams entered the championship game boasting top defenses, with Benton holding opponents to an average of 38.3 points per game and Sioux Center permitting only 45.6 per contest.

Sioux Center's defense proved more powerful, holding Benton to 36.2% shooting to just 27 points in the first three quarters. Jenne Twedt, the Bobcats' leading scorer, finished with a team-high 21 piotns, but was just 8-of-23 from the field, including 3-of-11 from three-point range.

The Warriors deploy a hustling zone that the team refers to as the "scramble."

"A player is never out of position just because we don't know where they are going to be, where they need to be, or anything like that," Winterfeld said. "We are playing passing lanes and being super aggressive with it."

Bleeker, whose quick hands and feet repeatedly disrupted the Bobcats' offensive flow Friday, said everyone on the team knows their roles.

"We play a defense where it's all out. We have to be hustling after corners," she said. "Putting pressure on them helped us tonight, offensively and defensively getting steals and tips."

From lopsided loss to champions

The triumph completed a Cinderalla-like run for the Warriors, who entered the eight-team tournament as only the sixth seed. Sioux Center blasted third seed West Marshall, 79-53, in the quarterfinals and nipped two seed Solon, 46-44, in the semifinals.

Some experts may have overlooked the Warriors based on their five regular season losses. But four of the defeats came vs. their Siouxland Conference rivals Central Lyon and Sibley-Ocheyedan, who each reached the Class 2A semifinals this week. Undefeated Central Lyon will play for a state title on Saturday.

The Warriors' other loss was a 30-point blowout at home vs. conference foe West Lyon.

"That's the game that propelled this team to where they're at tonight," Winterfeld recalled. "Our girls decided that wasn't how we wanted to play. We took Central Lyon into overtime two days later, with no practice in between. You have to give the girls a lot of credit."

A win over conference rival Boyden-Hull in the last regular season game also provided a valuable lesson.

Bleeker, Sioux Center's leading scorer with a 12.2 points per game average, was held scoreless against the Comets.

But her teammates stepped up. We still put up 67 points. It was frustrating for her. But down the road, it actually heloped us because now those knew they could do it."

Schmalbeck scored 20 points in the Boyden-Hull win, Winterfeld noted. The performance gave the senior added confidence that led to her memorable performance in Friday's title game.

In the second quarter, Schmalbeck scored eight points that fueled a 12-8 run for the Warriors. She nailed two, three-pointers midway through the quarter and then hit a two-point jumper that gave the Warriors its first double-digit lead, 24-14, with 44 seconds left in the period.

Benton's Emma Townsley answered with a jumper in the lane with 27 seconds to play that cut the deficit to 24-18 at the half.

In the second half, the Warriors stretched their lead to double-digits on multiple occasions. Completed a coast-to-coast drive, Schmalbeck scored on a scoop shot and drew the foul. She completed the traditional three-point play to put the Warriors up 35-22 with 2:28 left in the third.

"I just do whatever my team needs to help us succeed," Schmalbeck said. "If I need to execute those shots, I was glad I could get those to fall for my tam tonight."

The senior credited her father Ryan and her coaches for helping her continue to develop her shot.

"We worked on some things that really helpmed me grow as a shooter," she said. "I could see the benefits of that this season."

During the season, the Warriors developed strong depth, with six players averaging over six points per game. In Friday night's win, Winterfeld regularly rotated players in and out of the game. The exception was Bleeker, his senior leader and three-year starter.

"I just know that I have to be a leader out there, either vocally or just giving a pat on the butt, gaining confidence and trying to get my other teammates open, all those little things that help us become champs."