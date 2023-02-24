WAYNE, Neb. — The Winnebago boys basketball team advanced to the Nebraska Class C1 district finals after upsetting Wayne 57-48 in the subdistrict finals Thursday night.

Wakefield and Hartington Cedar Catholic moved on to the Class C2 district finals after wins over Wisner-Pilger and Ponca, respectively, in subdistrict championship games Thursday night.

Two subdistrict final contests involving Northeast Nebraska teams were postponed until Friday due to this week's winter storm.

Top-seeded Omaha Nation (17-7) will face Oakland-Craig (9-12) in the C2-3 subdistrict finals in Macy, while top-seeded Wynot (20-4) will host Wausa (13-11) in the D2-4 subdistict finals.

Winners of the 12 subdistrict finals in Classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 automatically advance to the district finals, while four wildcard teams round out the 16-team field. District finals will be now be played Monday or Tuesday, with the winners advancing to the state tournament in Lincoln, March 8-11. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association will release district final pairings will be released late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Here are recaps of Thursday night's subdistrict final games.

Winnebago 57, Wayne 48

After trailing 26-21 at halftime, the Indians went on a run in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 14-10 in the third quarter and 22-12 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Dyami Berridge's 20 points led four Indians in double figures. Tyrese Lovejoy was next with 13, followed by Duran Blackfish (12) and Kevin Tebo (10).

Wayne, the top seed in the subdistrict, was led by Alex Phelps with 15 points and Daniel Judd with 14 points. The Blue Devils, who fall to 18-8, will now await a potential wildcard berth.

Winnebago, the second seed in the district, improves to 15-10.

Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48

Cade Johnson scored 25 points to lead the Trojans to the C2-4 subdistrict championship at Wakefield.

Eliseo Sarmiento added 16 points and Hunter Schultz had 10 for Wakefield, which improved to 21-4.

Jackson Knust's 27 points led the Gators, who fell to 21-4.

Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40

Four Cedar boys scored in double figures to lead the Trojans to the C2-5 subdistrict championship at Hartington.

Andrew Jones led with 12 points, followed by Tyan Baller and Jaxson Bernekder (11 each) and Nolan Becker (10).

Cole Jackson scored 12 points and Dalton Lamprecht added 11 for the Indians, who ended the season 15-11.

Blair 68, South Sioux City 56

The Cardinals await a potential wildcard berth after losing in the semifinals of the Class B-5 subdistrict at Bennington Wednesday night.

South Sioux City fell to 12-11. No individual statistics were immediately available for the Cardinals.

Blair won the subdistrict 63-62 over Bennington Thursday night as the Bears' Greyson Kay hit a half-court shot at the buzzer.