The Wayne and Winnebago boys fell short Monday night in their bids to reach the Nebraska C-1 state basketball tournament.

Winnebago fell 71-51 to Ashland-Greenwood on the road in the C1-3 District Finals. Wayne dropped a narrow 43-38 decision on the road to Central City in the C1-7 District Finals.

After trailing 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, Wayne High outscored Central Center to take a 25-19 lead at halftime. But Bison came out firing in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 16-7 in the third quarter.

The margin proved too large for Wayne to overcome in the final stanza as Central Center advanced to the Nebraska Schools Activities Association's state tournament next week in Lincoln.

Daniel Judd led Wayne with 12 points and Sedjro Agoumba added 10. The Blue Devils finish the season 18-9.

Winnebago kept the game close in the first half, trailing 26-19 at halftime. But Ashland-Greenwood went on a 27-15 scoring spree in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Cougar Konzem l;ed three Bluejays in double figures with 19 points.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Indians, who finished the season 15-10.