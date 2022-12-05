With Corban-Jamestown matchup, NAIA to crown first-time women's national volleyball champion

SIOUX CITY -- A first-time NAIA women's volleyball national champion will be crowned Tuesday night in Sioux City.

In a battle between volleyball powerhouses from the state of Oregon Monday night, Corban outlasted in-state and conference rival Eastern Oregon in four sets

"This is so exciting," Corban's outside hitter Rylee Troutman exclaimed after the 25-27, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 victory. "This is the the first national championship we’ve ever played for."

The Warriors opponent Tuesday night, Jamestown (N.D.), also will be making its first appearance in the title game. James outlasted GPAC rival Midland, the No. 3-seed, in a thrilling five-set match, 26-24, 15-25, 25-10, 25-18, in the other semi-final Monday

"We broke this darn curse," Jamestown outside hitter Anna Holen said. "This is our fourth final four and we lost every one up to this point. We're looking to make history."

Jamestown, the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament, and No. 3 overall seed Midland, were playing for second time this season. Midland won a regular season meeting on Oct. 8 in five sets, handing the Jimmies one of their two losses.

Much more was at stake Monday night, as the two GPAC rivals traded winning the first four sets, forcing a fifth and final stanza, which Jamestown won in dramatic fashion.

With the score tied 12-12, a Lexi Olson kill put Jamestown up 13-12. After a Midland timeout, a kill by Holen made it match point. Holen then blocked Abbey Ringl's attack, giving Jamestown the victory, as the Jimmies celebrated on the Tyson Events Center floor.

Midland came close to taking the first set, which went back and forth, with a number of long volleys. A kill by Taliyah Flore gave Midland a set point at 24-23. After Jamestown called a timeout, the Jimmies scored the next three points. A kill by Darienne Johnson tied the score, and consecutive kills by Kalli Hegerle and Aleah Zieske allowed the Jimmies to take the set.

Midland dominated the second set, jumping out to leads of 10-5 and 18-9. The Jimmies pulled as close as 20-14, but the Warriors went on a 5-1 run to end the set, capped off by a Addisyn Mosier kill.

Jamestown rebounded to turn the tables in the third set, jumping out to commanding 19-5 and 24-10 leads. A kill by Hegerle, the GPAC Player of the Year, ended the set, giving the Jimmies a 2-1 set advantage.

The fourth set went back in the early going, with the score knotted four time times. But after a 14-14, Midland took control, going on a 12-6 run to get to set point, 24-18, with an attack error by Jamestown sending the match to the fifth set.

Holen gave Midland credit for taking the match to the limit.

"They're really good, and they keep things uncomfortable with the pressure they put on," she said. "It was just important to go out confident and keep swinging and we had to expect good things to happen."

Hegerle led a balanced hitting attack with 15 kills and Holen added 14, as the Jimmies outhit the Warriors, .166 to .117.

Holen's sister, Ellen, had a game-high 30 digs.

Midland's hitting attack was led by Abbey Ringler, who had 15 kills and Addisyn Mosier, who had 13.

Delanie Vallinch had 29 digs for the Warriors.

Monday's first semi-final in Sioux City represented the third time Corban and top-ranked Eastern Oregon faced each other this season, with the teams splitting the two earlier matchups. Eastern Oregon won the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season conference title with a 21-1 mark, a game ahead of Corban. But the Warriors won the postseason conference tournament with a five-set thriller over the Mountaineers.

The two powerhouses traded points throughout the first set Monday, as neither team led by more than two points. A kill by Rylee Troutman gave Corban a 24-22 advantage, but the Mountaineers staved off two set points to take a 25-24 lead. A kill by Ridgway tied it at 25-25, but a Cambree Scott kill and a Madison Morgan block of a Ridgway hit gave Eastern Oregon the set, 27-25.

Corban bounced back to win the second set, behind the hitting of Ridgeway, the 2021 CCC Player of the Year, and Troutman, this season's conference Player of the Year. Troutman's seventh kill of the set closed it out, 25-19.

The Warriors keep their momentum going in the third and fourth sets. Corban jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the third. The Mountaineers closed within four points on three different occasions late in the set, the last time at 23-19. But the Warriors closed out the set with a Troutman kill and an attack error by the Mountaineers' Preslee Jensen.

In the fourth and final set, Corban took a 18-10 lead but the Mountaineers rallied to close the gap to 19-15. But the Warriors then went on a 5-1 run to close out the match, with Troutman punctuating the win with a kill that landed in open space at the right corner of the court.

Ridgeway finished with 21 kills and Troutman added 17 kills as the Warriors outhit the Mountaineers .226 to .114.

Troutman said her team gave Eastern Oregon a different look Monday than in previous meetings.

"We were attacking from all three spots at the net," the sophomore said. "They had never seen that before. I think they were just expecting us to be pin heavy. When they shut the pins down, we could go to the middle or we could go to the right."