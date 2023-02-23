SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- With a roster dominated by young, mostly inexperienced players, South Sioux City girls basketball head coach Steve Selk envisioned this season would be a rebuilding one.

Playing an eight-player rotation with three freshmen, a sophomore, two juniors and just one senior, the Cardinals got off to a rough start, losing their first four games and five of six.

A brutal schedule tested the young team. But by midseason, the Cardinals started to turn things around, as they gained more experience and confidence.

South Sioux City won five of its last seven games to finish the regular season above .500 at 12-11. Then, in their first and only postseason game, the Cardinals outlasted Blair 74-68 in double overtime at home Tuesday night to win a Class B subdistrict final.

The win moved the Cardinals to within one game of the state tournament. South Sioux City travels to Scottsbluff for a district final matchup Saturday with the Bearcats, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. Central Time.

Selk said his team has made great strides since the start of the season.

"I think the girls are buying in. They're seeing their efforts pay off," he said. "They’re playing better and better."

Five of South Sioux City's 11 losses this season came against teams that were ranked No. 1 in their class at the time.

Some losses were lopsided. Omaha Scutt, now the No. 2 team in Class A, trounced South Sioux City 76-30 in mid-December. Elkhorn North, now third ranked in Class A, blasted the Cardinals 76-34 loss in late January.

"We haven’t really played well in those games, but by being in those games, we know what it takes to beat those good teams," Selk said.

Freshman guard Bailee Durant leads the Cardinals in scoring with a 14.2 points per-game-average. Junior guard Brookleyn Heineman ranks second with 11.9 points per game.

Heineman, the starting point guard, also dishes out 4.4 assists per game.

Charlotte Coleman, the only senior on the roster, comes off the bench, avearging a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game.

Scottsbluff (18-5) earned the No. 5 seed in the Class B districts, while South Sioux City is the #12 seed.

Saturday's game figures to be a relatively-low scoring affair, with Scottsbluff averaging 54.4 points per game and South Sioux City putting up 49.2 points per contest.

Payton Burda leads the Bearcats with a 12.5 point-per-game average.

The two teams have just three common opponents this season. Scottsbluff beat Gering twice, 68-44 and 60-48, while South Sioux City beat the Bulldogs 54-36.

Scottsbluff got past Waverly 60-47, while South Sioux City lost to the Vikigns 60-47.

The Bearcats got past Bennington 55-47, while the Cardinals dropped its contest to the Badgers, 61-30.