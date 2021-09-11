Mets, Yankees and more pay tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary

Boston College wore its red bandana uniforms against Massachusetts, and names were replaced by “For Welles.” Since 2014, the Eagles have occasionally worn uniforms with red bandana trim in memory of Welles Crowther, a former BC lacrosse player who died helping to rescue people from the World Trade Center during the 2001 attack. Survivors identified Crowther by the red bandana that he was known for wearing at all times.

At the U.S. Open in Queens before the start of a women’s final between two players who weren’t even born yet on 9/11, female cadets from the U.S. Military Academy unfurled a giant American flag that covered almost the entire court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, 19, “9/11/01” was stenciled on the side of the court.

Afterward, Fernandez asked for the microphone back during the post-match trophy to address the crowd of 23,703.

“I know on this day it was especially hard for New York and everyone around the United States. I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and as resilient as New York has been the last 20 years,” said Fernandez, who was born in September 2002. “Thank you for always having my back, thank you for cheering for me. I love you New York and hope to see you next year.”