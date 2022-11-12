Morningside Mustangs aim to finish No. 1 in NAIA football; Northwestern looks to earn home playoff game

SIOUX CITY — With a win against Concordia in the regular season finale Saturday, Morningside University will achieve some lofty goals this season.

The Mustangs will improve to a perfect 10-0 and win an outright Great Plains Athletic Conference championship for the 12th year in a row. The dending national champions also will remain the No. 1 ranking in NAIA, guaranteeing the team a home field advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Entering Saturday's game at Seward, Nebraska, Morningside stands one game ahead of rival Northwestern College in the GPAC standings. Northwestern can tie for the top spot with a win against Hastings Saturday and a Morningside loss. But the Mustangs hold the tiebreaker over Northwestern by virtue of a 30-29 victory over the Red Raiders in the first game of the season.

Morningside is expected to be without starting quarterback Joe Dolincheck for the second straight week. Dolincheck, Morningside's, sat out last week's game against Doane with an injury. But head coach Steve Ryan said Dolincheck will return to the lineup for the Mustangs first NAIA playoff game on Nov. 19.

Morningside, which is riding a 23-game winning streak, rolled up 547 yards of total offense as the Mustangs blasted Doane, 58-3. with backup quarterback Luke Johannsen, subbing for starter Joe Dolincheck, completed 24 of 35 passes for 293 yards and two touchdown and an interception.

Ryan Cole earned the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after producing 181 yards of total offense, including 71 yards on the ground. He ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Michael Payne, who returned a punt 65 yards for a third-quarter score, was named the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Concordia improved to 4-5 on the season after last week’s 45-10 win at Briar Cliff.

Northwestern at Hastings

Northwestern, the No. 3 ranked NAIA team, likely would clinch at least home playoff games with a victory against the Broncos Saturday.

Northwestern College took sole possesion of second-place in the GPAC last week with a convincing, 42-10, victory over then-15-rated Midland University. Northwestern, the national runner-up two years ago, advanced to the NAIA semi-finals last year, losing a rematch with Morningside.

The Red Raiders rolled up 459 yards of total yards against Midland last week, led by Konner McQuilla, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and Jalyn Gramstad, who ran for 93 yards and two scores and also passed for another score.

Freshman Ben Egli, who tabbed the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week after leading the team with nine tackles, including six solo. The Fort Dodge, Iowa native had a 31-yard pick-six, bringing his INT total to three on the year, which leads the team.

Dordt at Midland

Dordt looks to end its season on a high note, after winning three straight and four of their last five game. The Defenders improved to 6-3 overall and in the GPAC after blasting Hastings, 49-7, last week in Sioux Center.

The Defenders accumulated 563 yards of total offense, including 454 on the ground. Dordt had two players rush for over 100 yards Saturday as Anthony Trojahn led the way with 117 yards and two touchdown and Connor Dodd added 101 yards and one score. Quarterback Kade McDaniel completed 9 of 17 passes for 109 yards.

Antoine Murphy returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

MSU Moorhead at Wayne State

Fresh off a 31-7 road win #25 ranked Sioux Falls, Wayne looks to bolster its NCAA Division II playoff chances in its regular season finale at home.

The 33rd annual Egg Bowl Game will kickoff at noon Saturday at Bob Cunningham Field. Twelve seniors will be playing their final home game will be honored prior to kickoff.

Wayne, 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the 4-2 NSIC South Division, rallied from a 21-7 third quarter deficit against Sioux Falls last week. The Wildcats held a 309-302 edge in total offense over the Cougars. The ‘Cats had 144 yards rushing and 160 passing in the game.

Quarterback Nick Bohn was the top WSC rusher with 115 yards on 18 carries and one score. Bohn also completed 13 of 24 passes for 165 yards with three TD’s and two interceptions.

Minnesota State University Moorhead stands at 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the NSIC North Division.

University of South Dakota at University of North Dakota

UND enters the rivalry game with a record of 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 20-13 win over Missouri State last week at the DakotaDome. USD red-shirt quarterback Aidan Bouman, making his second career start, passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the USD defense held MSU to a season-low 13 points.

Last week, North Dakota upended Indiana State, 42-7, scoring 35 unanswered points to end the game. The Fighting Hawks improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVFC.

This will be the 99th meeting between North Dakota and South Dakota, with UND holding a a 62-31-5 lead in the series.

Briar Cliff at Doane

Briar Cliff dropped its home finale to Concordia, 45-10, last week. Six Briar Cliff seniors were honored before the game.

The Chargers' lone touchdown came on a seven-play, 67-yard drive in the second quarter. Luke Davies found senior Kobe Johnson for a 32-yard touchdown, pulling the Chargers to withing 14-10. The Bulldogs then scored 24 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

Davies completed 12-of-25 for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Briar Cliff, 1-9 overall and 1-8 in the GPAC, has dropped seven in a row since their only win this season, 31-25 over Jamestown on Sept. 10.

Doane stands at 3-6 overall and in the GPAC.