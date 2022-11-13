Morningside, Northwestern to host first-round NAIA playoff games Saturday

SIOUX CITY — As expected, defending national champion Morningside University secured the top seed in the NAIA playoffs Sunday, with the top-ranked Mustangs drawing Arizona Christian for the opening round at home on Saturday.

Third-ranked Northwestern College was selected as the No. 3 seed in the 16-team playoffs. The Raiders also will host a first round game Saturday, against Dickinson State of North Dakota.

Morningside, 10, received an automatic bid to this year's NAIA championships as the outright GPAC champions. 9-1 Northwestern, whose only loss of the season was to Morningside in the first game of the season, 30-29, was one of four at-large selections for the playoffs.

It will be the first meeting between Morningside, which has won three of the last four NAIA titles, and Arizona Christian, which started playing football in the NAIA in 2014.

Arizona Christian, 8-2, received an automatic bid by winning the the Sooner Athletic Conference with a 7-2 record. The Firestorm, who moved up to 20 in the newest NAIA poll released on Sunday, ranks sixth in scoring in the NAIA, averaging 42 points per game while allowing 22.6. The Firestorm averages 392.9 yards per game, with 231.8 through the air and 161.1 on the ground.

Morningside averages 57.4 points per game, with 570.5 total yards. The Mustangs passed for a NAIA-best 385.3 yards per game, and rushed for 185.2 rushing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck, Morningside’s all-time career passing leader, sat out the last two regular season games with an injury but is expected to return to the lineup against the Firestorm.

The Mustangs have won three of the last four national championships, with Dolincheck starting at QB in the last two championships.

Arizona Christian qualified for the NAIA football playoffs for the first time in the spring of 2021, losing a first-round game to Keiser (Fla.) 63-21.

Kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium is set for noon Saturday.

The Northwestern-Dickinson State game also will kickoff at noon Saturday at De Valois Stadium in Orange City.

Dickinson State, 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the North Star Athletic Association Conference, clinched its eight consecutive conference title Saturday with a 58-7 pasting of Mayville State. The Blue Hawks are making their 23rd all-time trip to the NAIA playoffs.

Northwestern, winners of nine-straight games, ranked in the top five in total offense, (480.7 yards per game, 2nd) and defense (227.0 yards allowed per game, 5th). The Raiders enters the tournament for the sixth-straight season under head coach Matt McCarty, and for the 24th time in program history.

The Raiders advanced to the semi-finals last fall but lost 28-19 to Morningside in Sioux City. In the spring of 2021, the GPAC rivals also collided in the semi-finals, with Northwestern ralliying to win, 44-41, scoring a touchdown in the closing seconds. The Raiders lost in the finals to Lindsey Wilson that season.

The 2022 field includes 12 automatic qualifiers and four at-large berths. In order to qualify for an automatic bid, teams had to win their conference regular-season title. At-large berths were determined by the NAIA Football National Selection Committee. Teams earning an at-large berth must be ranked in the Top 20 of the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll.

The first three rounds will be played at campus sites. The 67th annual championship game will be played Dec. 17 at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Here are the first round matches.

Seed School Record Seed School Record

#1 Morningside 10-0 vs. #16 Arizona Christian 8-2

#2 Grand View (Iowa) 11-0 vs. #15 Carroll (Mont.) 8-2

#3 Northwestern 9-1 vs. #14 Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2

#4 Bethel (Tenn.) 11-0 vs. #12 Keiser (Fla.) 7-3

#5 Indiana Wesleyan 9-1 vs. #13 Avila (Mo.) 10-1

#6 Benedictine (Kan.) 10-1 vs. #10 Southwestern (Kan.) 9-1

#7 Marian (Ind.) 8-1 vs. #11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-2

#8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-1 vs. #9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-1