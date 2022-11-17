Morningside to face Arizona Christian in NAIA opener

SIOUX CITY — Amid frigid cold and snow this week, Morningside University prepared to host a first-round NAIA playoff game against a team from the Arizona desert.

Two-time defending champion Morningside, the top seed in this year's tournament, meets Arizona Christian for the first time in school history.

A high of 24 degrees is forecast for Saturday's game, which kicks off at noon at Elwood Olsen Stadium. Winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour are expected to make the temps feel more like single digits.

Though Arizona Christian players are used to warmer conditions, Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said he doesn't think the freezing cold necessarily gives the Mustangs an edge.

"We’re going to have to play well in the cold," Ryan said.

As the Mustangs enter the playoffs, it's uncertain if Joe Dolincheck, the school's all-time career passing leader, will take the field Saturday. Dolincheck, named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight year, sat out the last two regular season games with an undisclosed injury.

"He’s not ready yet," Ryan told the Journal in an interview Wednesday night. "We’re hoping he’ll be ready on Saturday. It’ll be a game time decision."

In eight games, Dolincheck has completed 179 of 250 passes, or 71.6%, for 2,935 yards and 35 touchdowns. The fifth-year senior has thrown just two interceptions.

If Dolincheck isn't ready Saturday, Ryan likely will turn again to freshman Luke Johannsen, who started the last two games. In the season finale against Concordia last week, Johannsen completed 19 of 32 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

In the regular season finale, sophomore running back Ryan Cole rushed for 270 yards and scored five touchdowns -- four on the ground and one through a pass. Cole, a first-time all-GPAC selection, has rushed for 1,151 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

Morningside averages 57.4 points per game, with 570.5 total yards. The Mustangs passed for a NAIA-best 385.3 yards per game, and rushed for 185.2 rushing yards per game.

The Mustangs face a Arizona Christian defense that scored 116 points off turnovers this season. The Firestorm's safeties, Riley Tucker and Jordan Francis, picked off 6 passes apiece.

"We can’t turn the ball over. We need to be able to take care of the ball and make good decisions," Ryan said. "And we have to find ways to make big plays."

Arizona Christian, 8-2, averaged 42 points per game, ranking sixth in in the NAIA, while allowing 22.6 per game.

The offense is led by quarterback Tyler Duncan, who averaged 200 yards in total offense per game. The senior from Glendale was 132 for 225 for 1,545 yards and 19 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also rushed 129 times for 459 yards with 14 touchdowns.

"They’ve got a dynamic quarterback who can pass and runs effectively," Ryan said. "We have to be able to contain him."

Morningside, 10-0, received an automatic bid to this year's NAIA championships as the outright GPAC champions.

Arizona Christian received an automatic bid by winning the the Sooner Athletic Conference with a 7-2 record. The Firestorm, have been an associate member in football in the SAC, is set to join the Frontier Conference next fall.

The Firestorm, which started playing football in the NAIA in 2014, is making its second appearance in the playoffs. Arizona Christian lost a first-round game to Keiser (Fla.) 63-21 in the spring of 2021..

The Mustangs has won three of the last four national championships, with Dolincheck starting at QB on the last two championship teams.