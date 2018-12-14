SIOUX CITY – We’re all familiar with the high-powered Morningside College offense that will be on display in the NAIA Football National Championship Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Mustangs lead the nation in scoring (754 points), total yards per game (571.5), passing yardage (5,383) and first downs per game (28.5) and are ranked among the top 10 in a number of other categories.
Quarterback Trent Solsma, the NAIA Player of the year and a first-team All-America selection, and wide receiver Connor Niles have rewritten the individual record books with their prowess in the passing game. Morningside has been atop the national rankings for most of the season and en route to a 14-0 record has outscored its opponents by an average of just under 39 points per game.
What people around here may not know is that Morningside’s opponent, No. 7 Benedictine (Kan.) has a potent offense of its own. The Ravens rank third nationally in rushing with 3,468 yards and 45 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Marquis Stewart has carried 208 times for 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns while Charlie Nihart has 1,035 rushing yards in 173 carries with 14 TDs.
Quarterback Shaefer Schuetz has thrown for 2,828 yards and 32 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. His favorite target is Aaron Jackson, who has 61 grabs for 1,094 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“They’re a running team but they do a lot of play-action stuff off of it,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “They have a dynamic receiver, quarterback and running back so they have the big three. They’re a very physical football team up front on offense and defense.”
Not to mention that the Ravens have converted 51.3-percent of their third downs, which is tops in NAIA football. Benedictine is also a very opportunistic squad, having forced 11 turnovers in its three previous playoff games.
“They do a good job of creating turnovers,” Ryan said. “People don’t just give you the ball, you make those things happen, so that’s a credit to their defense and how hard they play.”
Morningside ranks No. 1 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing only 96.6 yards per game. The Mustangs did an outstanding job of containing a dangerous Saint Francis (Ind.) rushing attack in a 34-28 semifinal overtime victory.
“We have a great team on both sides of the ball and being able to shut down the run is something we’ve always focused on,” Morningside senior defensive lineman Chase Reis said. “We have a big task at hand, especially with Benedictine being a good running team, but we believe and we’re confident.
“It ultimately comes down to us stopping the run because that’s what they’re great at. It’s a great challenge but at the same time we’re ready.”
This is the first time since 2013 that each of the participants will be shooting for their first national championship. Morningside lost to Marian (Ind.) 30-27 in overtime in the 2012 title game, while Benedictine is making its first trip ever to the NAIA finale.
Football started at Benedictine in 1921 when the school was known as St. Benedict’s. The sport was discontinued in the 1960s but brought back in 1970 and Larry Wilcox was a player on that team.
He later became an assistant coach and since 1979 has served as Benedictine’s head coach, amassing a 289-148 record in 50 seasons. So beloved is Wilcox, the Ravens play their home games at Larry Wilcox Field.
“Their quarterback, having thrown for over 5,000 yards, them leading the nation in scoring and offense, as well as total defense,” Wilcox said at the team’s press conference on Thursday at Daytona International Speedway. “Those are some pretty formidable statistics. Although they’re not the most important things, they do demonstrate a team’s strength, obviously.
“So our defense is going to have to play extremely well against a very high-powered offensive team.”
While Morningside got past a longtime nemesis in the semifinals, sidelining two-time defending national champion Saint Francis, Benedictine turned the tables on No. 6 Kansas Wesleyan, 43-20. Stewart, a transfer from NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State, had a school-record 286 rushing yards on 31 carries in that contest.
The Ravens are by no means intimidated by Morningside.
“No, not at all,” linebacker Tyler Shephard said. “Like Coach Wilcox mentioned, they’re a great team, they have a really good offense, a really explosive offense. They’re gonna get yards. We’re just not really worried about what they’re gonna do. We’re gonna continue to do what we’ve been doing all year. We’re gonna hustle to the ball, make plays, tackle, tackle well and just do what we’ve been doing all year.
“It’s gotten us this far.”
Morningside’s Solsma, who already holds two national records, has a chance to finish with the second-best single-season passing performance in history. With 5,097 yards, the former Bishop Heelan star needs 337 to tie Ohio Dominican’s Cris Reisert for second place. Solsma has passed for at least that many yards in nine games this season.
Niles, meanwhile, owns school and national single-season bests of 2,475 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. He needs only three yards to set a new NAIA career receiving mark.
Benedictine, though, gives up an average of 178.4 passing yards per game and ranks fifth nationally with 16.7 points allowed per contest.
That means that sophomore running back Arnijae “AP” Ponder could play a key role for the Mustangs. Ponder has quietly rushed for 1,549 yards and 22 touchdowns on 289 carries.
Having experienced a national championship game scenario before – albeit a heartbreaking ending – Morningside Coach Ryan knows what it is all about.
“For your guys to make it here, they have the qualities of a champion,” Ryan said. “But for the other team to make it here, they have those same qualities, as well. At some point it takes a knock-out shot to win the game.
“You’ve got to be prepared for that; you’ve got to be prepared to play it all the way through because they’re going to.”
The game will be carried live on ESPN3. In order to watch, you will need to verify with your TV provider that you have ESPN3. Individuals who have access to ESPN3 will be able to watch the broadcast from their television or online. Some customers with high-speed internet service may have access to ESPN3 programming online at WatchESPN.com.