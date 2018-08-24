JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Hope you like your racing with a heaping helping of drama.
Raceway Park is set to crown its track champions on Sunday night and four of the five divisions are too close to call after rain nixed racing a week ago.
"I don't recall a year with some of the points as close as they are," said track promoter Greg Golden, who saw his track lose a record nine nights to weather cancellations. "What is your mindset for that race? Do you go out there and just go for it ... or do you try to finesse and keep an eye where everyone is at in the field to finish where you need to to win a championship?
"It is set up to be a night for the record books. You could have the two guys 1-2 in points racing really hard and take each other out or cut a tire and the guy in third place races past them for the win."
In the sports compacts, Ramsey Meyer leads David Bates by just five points while Danny Vanderveen, Don Tank and Brian Long round out the top five.
The hobby stocks you have defending champion Tony Fetterman is tied with Andy Hoffman with 400 points each with Derek Husted just five points back sitting in third.
Jason Ward leads Todd Gereau by just four points in the stock cars. Ryan Harris is in third with a one-point advantage over Greg Taylor in fourth and Glenn Jones is currently in fifth.
Just five points separates the top four drivers in the modified division. Bob Moore leads with 358, Jim Cole has 356, Sean Barragan enters with 355, Chris Mills has 353 and Jim Thies sports 329.
Sport mods is the only division that is already decided with Rusty Montagne holding a 69-point lead over Mike Grass.
The other champion to be crowned Sunday will come in the Big Wheel Racing Series. This will also be the night for the young fans to take part in a ride-along with a driver.
"A lot of kids don't get a chance to get too close to a car or get a chance to ride in one," Golden said. "They get to feel the banking of the corners and the vibration and smell of the cars."
General admission is $12 with those 6-16 and seniors 65-plus $5 and those 5 and under free. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.
PARK JEFFERSON
JEFFERSON, S.D. -- Saturday night, Park Jefferson Speedway will host one of its most popular nights as the River City Rumble returns to Park Jefferson. The event, rained out in 2017, has been a huge success.
The featured attraction is the return of the national touring series, the United State Modified Touring Series. In conjunction, the final round of the North vs. South Sprint Car Shootout will be on hand as the drivers from the Nebraska 360’s take on the South Dakota based Midwest Sprint Touring Series. As a new addition, the USRA Iron Man Series for B Mods and Stock Cars will be on hand.
This event holds special meaning this year, as this event will be the first Dave Mulder Memorial event at Park Jefferson. Dave Mulder’s family, including son Jackson Mulder, who is a Park Jefferson scorer, and father Leon Mulder, who is the head competition director at Park Jefferson, will be on hand for the event. They have added to the purse for the USRA Stock Cars making it $1,000 to win.
The USMTS will bring in some of the countries most exciting modified drivers including New Mexico’s Johnny Scott and Stormy Scott, Texas native Rodney Sanders and Iowa local Zack VanderBeek. A number of Park Jefferson Speedway locals have indicated they will be strapping in open motors and the large spoilers to try and upset the USMTS on their home track.
The final round of the North vs South Sprint Shootout will ultimately settle the score. In April, it was Sioux Falls native Eric Lutz picking up a $10,000 to prize. Then in May, Jack Dover evened the score by picking up a win for Nebraska. This Saturday will see the final round.
Fans from the Cornhusker state are encouraged to wear the red colors of the University of Nebraska, and South Dakota fans are encouraged to show your support by wearing the blue and yellow of the Jackrabbits of SDSU or the Red, White and Black of the Coyotes of South Dakota.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps slated for 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets will save fans money with Adult tickets going for $19, seniors 70-plus for $17 and children 6-16 are $5.
Race day tickets will be $25 for adults, $23 for seniors 70-plus and $10 for children 6-16. Children under 6 are free.