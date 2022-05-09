Cody Thompson claims the JZ Diesel Modifieds victory

ELK POINT, S.D. — Buoyed by Cody Thompson claiming the JZ Diesel Modifieds victory to lead a top four sweep, Sioux City was well-represented on the top finishers list on the Saturday, May 7, program at Park Jefferson International Speedway.

Thompson led fellow Sioux Citians Bob Moore and R.J. Merchant and South Sioux City native Ricky Stephan among the local racers in the mods A Main. David Miller and Tyler Smith kept the theme going with a one-two River City finish in hobby stocks.

The remaining victors for a beautiful early May evening were Devon McMartin of Canton, S.D. (SportMods); Elijah Zevenbergen of Ocheyedan (stock cars); and Anthony Clark of Omaha, Neb. (sport compacts). In the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature, it was Brant O’Banion of Parker, S.D., taking the checkers. The Team Dirt Dog driver was second in Heat Three but made up the spot moving past runner-up John Klabunde of Fort Calhoun, Neb., for the win.

The Rushmore Racing Tour featuring IMCA classes plus modified lites are on the docket Saturday, May 14. The JZ Diesel modifieds, Sport Mods, J&J Fitting Stock Cars, Q and Feather Again Hobby Stocks, and the Fox 620 KMNS Sport Compacts join the Nebraska Mod Lites. Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m.

