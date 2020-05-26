Dover, Thies win Saturday at Park Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The fourth annual Memorial Clash came to Park Jefferson Saturday with a full field of cars and a nice crowd enjoying perfect weather at the South Dakota Oval.
Jack Dover continued his reign of dominance at the track as he picked up another Nebraska 360 Sprint Car victory.
In the other half of the clash, it was popular Mapleton Iowa driver Jim Thies pocketing a cool $1,000.
Thies has long been one of the good guys in racing at Park Jefferson. Known as a clean, tough racer, Thies has spent a number of races pocketing 2nd place checks over the years, so the fans went wild when the brand new Razor chassis found its way to victory lane. Thies was challenged hard by Shane Demey and Chris Mills, but even a late race caution could not stop the Mapleton native of earning qualification for the IMCA All Star Qualifier. Heats went to Sean Barragan and Anthony Roth.
Dover picked up the win over an impressive field of cars at Park Jeff as he took advantage of the pole position to race away on the dry daytime track. With over 118 cars scratching and clawing at the surface, Dover jumped to an early lead and never looked back. Chris Martin was second over sixth place starting Jason Martin. Tea, South Dakota native Matt Juhl and Wisner, Nebraskas Seth Brahmer took twin B Mains. Heats went to Kaleb Johnson, Kyle Offill, Martin, Dover and Martin.
Jesse Sobbing invaded the track from down south in his 99 Stock Car that was full of action for the J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars. Sobbing rushed out to an early lead and fended off the challenges of Justin Luinenburg. Austin Brauner was third. Sobbing, Travis Barker and 16 year old Cade Richards won the heats.
Malik Sampson of Worthington, Minnesota, picked up the win in the IMCA Hobby Stock division over Kevin Bruck and Brandon Nielsen came in third. Heats went to Cory Probst, Sampson and Nielson.
Racing returns at 7 p.m. Friday as Tony Stewart comes to town along with the All Star Sprint Cars vs IRA Outlaw Sprint Spectacular. Gates open at 5 p.m.
