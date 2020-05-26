Dover, Thies win Saturday at Park Jefferson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The fourth annual Memorial Clash came to Park Jefferson Saturday with a full field of cars and a nice crowd enjoying perfect weather at the South Dakota Oval.

Jack Dover continued his reign of dominance at the track as he picked up another Nebraska 360 Sprint Car victory.

In the other half of the clash, it was popular Mapleton Iowa driver Jim Thies pocketing a cool $1,000.

Thies has long been one of the good guys in racing at Park Jefferson. Known as a clean, tough racer, Thies has spent a number of races pocketing 2nd place checks over the years, so the fans went wild when the brand new Razor chassis found its way to victory lane. Thies was challenged hard by Shane Demey and Chris Mills, but even a late race caution could not stop the Mapleton native of earning qualification for the IMCA All Star Qualifier. Heats went to Sean Barragan and Anthony Roth.