SPENCER, Iowa -- Sprint car racing has been a part of the Clay County Fair for a number of years and that tradition continues on Friday, Sept. 14. The Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header will feature the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association, Outlaw Sprint Series, along with 360-winged Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. This year marks the 101st edition of the Clay County Fair.
A full race program awaits each of the three divisions of sprint cars, beginning with hot laps, followed by time trials, heat races, a B-main (if needed) and an A-Feature event.
Tickets for the Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple-Header at Clay County Fair Speedway can purchased online at http://www.midwestix.com/organizations/clay-county-fair and at the track on race day.