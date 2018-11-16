URBANDALE, Iowa - United States Hockey League points leader Martin Pospisil added four more points to his season-long scoring bonanza as he helped lead Sioux City to a 5-1 win over Des Moines in a game played at Buccaneer Arena Friday.
The Musketeer win combined with a loss by Waterloo elevated Sioux City into first place in the Western Conference with 23 points (11-4-1), one ahead of the Blackhawks Tri-City and two in front of Des Moines.
Pospisil scored two goals and had two assists to regain the points lead in the lead after entering the game tied with teammate Bobby Brink with 26 points. Brink also had a goal and an assist, scoring the game tying goal at 6:21 of the first period to counter an early Buccaneer tally.
Pospisil, who now has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) gave Sioux City the lead 1:14 into the second period. Marcus Kalliionkieli scored at 7:44 of the middle frame to increase the lead to 3-1. Kallionkiell had a three-point night, also getting a pair of assists.
After allowing a goal to Des Moines' Luke Manning 4:53 into the game, the Musketeer defense kept the hosts from scoring any further with goalie Ben Kraws turning back 29 shots to earn the win.
The game turned into a contest of fisticuffs in the third period with Sioox City holding a four-game lead. Both teams lost three players to game misconduct penalties for fighting at the 9:44 mark of the stanza.
The Sioux City lead in the Western Conference will likely not last through the weekend, however, as the Muskies are idle until playing in their traditional Thanksgiving Eve match Wednesday against Waterloo while the Black Hawks and Bucs both play Saturday.