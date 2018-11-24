DES MOINES - Jordan Steinmetz scored his third goal of the season late in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and give Sioux City its second win of the month in Buccaneer Arena, 4-1 over Des Moines in United States Hockey League action Saturday evening.
Steinmetz scored with 5:36 on a one-timer off a pass from Parker Ford and help Sioux City to claim five of six points on a three-game week.
The Steinmetz goal opened the floodgates for the Musketeers, with Ford and Bobby Brink adding insurance goals to add to the final margin.
Des Moines got the lead 15:17 into the game when Patrick Schmiedlin took a pass from Brady Meyer in front of the goal and beat Sioux City goalie Jake Sibell.
The Musketeers pushed across the equalizer with 1:11 left in the second period when Marcus Kallionkieli scored just seconds before a power play was ending off a pass from Luke Johnson.
Brink had a goal and an assist and two points ahead of teammate Martin Pospisil who did not play for the second straight night. Brink has 15 goals and 18 assists this season.
Sioux City is idle until Friday, Dec. 7 when they travel to take on Lincoln.