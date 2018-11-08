MUSKETEERS WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Friday Night
WHO: Cedar Rapids (6-3-2) at Sioux City (8-4-1)
WHERE/WHEN: Tyson Events Center, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO: KMNS, 620 AM
Saturday Night
WHO: Lincoln (*3-5-3) at Sioux City (*8-4-1)
WHERE/WHEN: Tyson Events Center, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO: KMNS, 620 AM
*Records going into Friday night’s games
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Bobby Brink (8 goals, 14 assists) became the third Musketeer in as many weeks to receive a weekly honor from the United States Hockey League, joining forward Martin Pospisil (7, 18) and defenseman Luke Johnson (3, 10) … Brink recorded the squad’s first hat trick of the season in Saturday’s come-from-behind 3-2 win over Omaha, the first time Coach Luke Strand’s team didn’t score the game’s first goal since a 6-3 rally at Cedar Rapids on Oct. 13 … Hiking his scoring streak to four games, Brink has nine multi-point games this season … Pospisil, who has a 25-22 points advantage over Brink for the USHL’s scoring lead, has scored in each of Sioux City’s 13 games with 10 multi-point games, including two points in each of his last four … The Musketeers battled back from a 2-0 first-period deficit in the win at Cedar Rapids, taking the lead for keeps with four second-period goals, two which came from Parker Ford (6, 4) while Marcus Kallionkieli (10, 3) and Josh Bohlin (1 goal) added the others … Bohlin, a University of Wisconsin recruit, had two goals and 11 assists for Cedar Rapids last season … Johnson, still the league’s top defenseman scorer with 13 points, recorded three assists in the win over Cedar Rapids, Brink had a goal and an assist while Pospisil and Anthony Kehrer (1, 5) each turned in two assists … Matt Miller (6, 4) topped his 2017-18 total of five goals with a goal in last Friday’s 4-1 win at Fargo, but was unable to match his second four-game scoring streak the following night, held scoreless in the win over Omaha … Sioux City now ranks third in the USHL in the power play (12 of 47, 25.5 percent) … Brink is one of four players with eight power play points, scoring three goals and five assists while both Johnson and Pospisil have two goals and five assists on the man advantage … Ben Kraws (8-4-1, 3.07 GAA) ranks first among the USHL’s goaltenders in both minutes (724) and saves (335) and second in wins (8) … Sioux City’s penalty kill ranks eighth (40 of 50, 80.0 percent).
CEDAR RAPIDS NOTES
Leading scorer Nathan Smith (2 goals, 9 assists) and Harrison Roy (3, 4) each scored first-period goals in the earlier-season loss to the Musketeers … Smith, who had 17 goals and 30 assists for the Rough Riders last season, began the season with a six-game scoring streak, but saw a three-game scoring streak snapped in Saturday’s 7-2 home loss to Green Bay … Notre Dame recruit Grant Silianoff (5, 3), a rookie, also had a three-game scoring streak end against Green Bay … Liam Walsh (4, 3) has career totals of 19 goals and 18 assists in 132 games at Cedar Rapids … Blake Pietila (6-2-2) ranks third among USHL goaltenders with a 2.45 goals-against-average … Cedar Rapids, which has a 3-0-1 road record, ranks second in the league with a 87.8 percent (36 of 41) penalty kill.
LINCOLN NOTES
Shane Pinto (7 goals, 5 assists), the Stars’ scoring leader, ranks fourth among the league’s rookies with 12 points … A North Dakota recruit, Pinto has scored at least one point in four of his last five games … Josiah Slavin (3, 8), a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in last summer’s NHL Draft, had five assists against the Musketeers last season and overall, he turned in 23 goals and 19 assists, not including the two goals and an assist for a team that fell to Waterloo in the Western Conference Semifinals … Slavin has two goals and two assists on the power play while Pinto has three goals and three assists … Randy Hernandez (2 assists), who had three goals and seven assists for the Musketeers last season, recorded both of his assists in a 5-3 loss to Dubuque Oct. 12 … Lincoln ranks fourth in the penalty kill at 85 percent (34 of 40).
-- Jerry Giese