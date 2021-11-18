Morningside sends three women, Dordt reps both teams at NAIA cross country meet Friday

SIOUX CITY — It’s only fitting that the Morningside University cross country team sent all three of its best women’s runners for the NAIA cross country meet on Friday.

It wouldn’t have felt the same if just one or two of them had qualified.

The Mustangs trio of Emalee Fundermann, Jo McKibben and Kristine Honomichl will run at the national meet in Vancouver, Washington at 1:30 p.m. Siouxland time.

“They’re feeding off each other right now,” Morningside coach David Nash said. “Energy-wise, they rely on each other with confidence and self-esteem. They want to be with each other. It’s nice that they get along and that they’re friends.”

All three women clinched spots to the national meet thanks to solid performances on Nov. 6 at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet in Orange City.

Fundermann placed third on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 19 minutes, 6 seconds.

She came back for her sixth year, and she even went into nursing so that she could have one more crack at making it to the national meet.

“She’s all in, and she’s just a gamer,” Nash said. “She changed her major and we knew she’d be here for a sixth year. I guess, it took a little bit of convincing. Nobody wants to let Emalee down. She’s so competitive, it doesn’t matter what it is.”

Honomichl was fifth at 19:15, just her second year running cross country. Honomichl wasn’t healthy last year, but now this year, she’s developed into a better runner.

Nash tried to show the big picture to Honomichl, getting her to develop that passion into running.

“She loves to run,” Nash said. “If I didn’t tone her down, she might be 80, 90 miles a week. With that passion she has, she’s found ways to channel that and found a quality balance.”

McKibben placed right behind Honomichl, getting sixth in 19:19. McKibben has brought that energy, that sometimes, it affects her pacing.

According to Nash, McKibben gets so fired up that she starts a race too fast.

Nash has to remind McKibben to find the flow of the race at the right time, so that she doesn’t run out of gas at the end.

“When she finds that pace, she can be dangerous,” Nash said. “Jo is really coachable, but she’s one of those gals when she makes a mistake, she’ll tell me five times before I get within walking distance with her.”

Nash has talked with all three ladies about having a high-end goal and a low-end goal.

The high-end goal is to reach All-American status, which would be finishing in the Top 40. There’s only been two All-Americans in Morningside history.

But, Nash pointed out there’s 300 runners competing on Friday, and with course conditions expected to be muddy, those plans could change.

If Fundermann, Honomichl and McKibben can’t make the Top 40, then Nash wants them to aim for the Top 100.

“Maybe that doesn’t sound that great, but there have been very few women who have done that,” Nash said.

Dordt aims for next level

This season, the Dordt men’s cross country team has recorded perfect scores.

The first one came during the Mount Marty-hosted meet, then at the GPAC meet in Orange City on Nov. 6, the Defenders claimed each of the Top 5 spots in the meet to get a score of 15 points.

Davis Tebben was the individual champion with a time of 25 minutes, 52 seconds on the 8,000-meter Landsmeer Golf Course layout at the GPAC meet.

Jacob Vander Plaats, Eric Steiger, Nicholas Veldhorst and Ethan Summerhays claimed the Nos. 2 through 6 spots.

“I think they are packing with a ton of confidence right now,” Dordt coach Nate Wolf said. “Those guys know that they train together each day. They know that they can hang with each other."

When it happened the first time, Wolf was impressed with how the Defenders pulled it off.

It’s the first time Dordt ran a perfect meet under Wolf’s direction and the first time since his freshman year in college that he’s seen a team run a perfect meet.

The confidence started well before the Mount Marty and GPAC meets, however. It began to evolve during the spring.

The Defenders as a team placed second nationally at the NAIA indoor track and field meet, and the distance runners played a key role in earning the runner-up spot.

Running well on the national stage allowed the Defenders to realize they are one of the better teams in the country.

“There's another level that we can go to and that's been fun to see, I've seen that build for them,” Wolf said. “I think they've been able to stay healthy the whole way too, which has been really interesting. To really have no injuries among my Top 12 men, I could count on one hand the days we missed for some type of injury.”

Dordt women strengthens

The Dordt women won the GPAC meet a couple weekends back, claiming the meet in Orange City with 54 points.

The Defenders had all five scorers in the Top 16, beating Hastings (77) and Morningside (79).

Wolf said the big key for the women has been the backside of the lineup, such as Anika Homan and Margaret Myskowski.

Wolf knew he was going to get production out of Jessica Kampman and Taylor Anema, but he’s impressed to see how well the Nos. 3 through even 9 have been packing together.

I knew they'd run well, but I think to see them run as well as they have, the consistency would be second because to see them run that well, it took us a little while for them to realize that they could, they could race and finish at that point every meet,” Wolf said. “But once they figured that out, that's really where the momentum probably has come for them as they've gone into the last few meets.”

Northwestern sends duo

Northwestern seniors Morgan Marker and Ian Wiersma qualified for the national meet.

Marker’s personal best time is 18:55, which happened at the Mount Marty Invite. She placed ninth at the GPAC meet (19:25).

Marker finished in the Top 25 in five of the six meets she raced in this season.

Marker will be making her debut at a national meet, as she didn’t make the cut in previous XC or track seasons.

“I am most looking forward to competing with other nationally ranked girls that will be able to push me to improve,” Marker said. “I am also excited that I will be able to spend time with my coaches and other teammates that get to come along and experience and train in the beautiful state of Washington. My goal for this race is to hopefully improve my times but to also hopefully compete with some of the other girls that have finished in front of me this season.”

Wiersma, meanwhile, is going to compete in his second national cross country meet on Friday.

Wiersma clinched the spot with an eighth-place finish at the GPAC meet.

His best finish came early in the season with a fifth-place finish at the Red Raider Preview at Landsmeer.

“To cap off my senior year and career with the opportunity to race at the National Championships means a ton,” Wiersema said. “It’s what I’ve been working for the last four years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.