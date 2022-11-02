NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hartington Cedar Catholic begins bid for state title

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament this week looking for the school's third state championship.

Cedar Catholic, the seven seed, opens tournament play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a Class D1 quarter-final match against second seed Cambridge at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Cedar Catholic finished the season 24-10, but has won 21 of its final 26 matches. Two of the losses during that stretch were to Norfolk Cedar Catholic, the top seed in Class D1 with a 28-4 record. But the Trojans knocked off Norfolk Catholic, 3-1, in the final regular season meeting between the two schools.

The Trojans are led by senior Laney Kathol, who recorded 415 kills and 43 blocks this season. Kathol had 15 kills in the district final win over Axtell, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23.

Junior middle hitter Lexi Eickhoff led Cedar with a season-high 51 blocks and also had 126 kills. Senior Melayna McGregor had 176 kills. Junior libero Kathlyne Jones led the team with 429 digs.

Cambridge, 29-2, is led by Jalen Kent, the team leader with 298 kills, and Jacey Kent, who was close behind with 264 kills.

Cambridge, whose nickname is also the Trojans, has won 21 of its last 22 matches. During that stretch, Cambridge went on a 17-match winning streak that was snapped by Southwest in a five-set loss.

Cambridge won its only state tournament in 1981.

Cedar, which missed the 2021 state tournament, won its two state titles in 1989 in Class C1 and 2012 in Class C2. The Trojans finished runner up in 2010 in Class C12 and 2017 and 2018 in Class C2.