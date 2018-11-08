LINCOLN, Neb. – The fourth-seeded Wynot volleyball team defeated fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22 in the opening round of the Class D2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast high school here Thursday.
Karley Heimes finished with nine kills and eight digs for Wynot (24-4). Emersyn Sudbeck recorded 12 assists and 13 digs while Edyn Sudbeck notched 11 assists and 12 digs. Noelle Wieseler and Katelyn Heine both tallied 18 digs while Michaela Lange added 15.
Katherine White registered 14 kills and 21 digs for Exeter-Milligan (23-9) while Kate Jansky had 14 kills and 15 digs. Anna Sluka dished out 18 assists. Emma Olsen logged 14 assists and 12 digs. Jaiden Papik recorded 22 digs.
Wynot plays top-seeded Ewing in the state semifinals on Friday morning in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
WAHOO 3, WAYNE 0: The top-seeded Wahoo volleyball team swept eighth-seeded Wayne 25-21, 25-11, 25-16 in the opening round of the Class C-1 volleyball tournament at Lincoln North high school on Thursday in Lincoln.
Lauren Pick led Wayne with six kills and six digs. Kiara Krusemark dished out eight assists and Allyson Avery added seven.
Mya Larson recorded 14 kills and 13 digs for Wahoo (32-2) while Elly Larson added 11 kills and 10 digs. Elle Glock dished out 43 assists and Kendal Brigham notched 13 digs.
Wayne ends its season at 25-9.
Wahoo plays Neumann in the semifinals on Friday in Pinnacle Bank Arena.